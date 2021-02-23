Turkish security forces detained a wanted French Daesh terrorist sought by Interpol with Red Notice, reports said Tuesday.

The terrorist, identified as Sarah Taleb, was detained in the capital Ankara, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported.

Taleb reportedly joined the terrorist group in Syria and is thought to have illegally crossed the border into Turkey.

She was nabbed after contacting the French Embassy in the capital to return to France, the report said, adding that counterterrorism units followed Taleb and detained her as she was approaching the embassy compound.

Daesh terrorist Sarah Taleb detained by Turkish police in the capital Ankara (AA Photo)

The terrorist was taken to the police station and is expected to be deported after procedures.

Turkey was one of the first countries to declare Daesh a terror group in 2013.

The country has since been attacked by the group’s terrorists multiple times.

The terror group has carried out at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks and four armed attacks, killing 315 people and injuring hundreds more.

In response, Turkey launched counterterrorism operations at home and abroad to prevent further attacks.

Turkish intelligence played a key role in the death of Daesh leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi by detaining and extraditing one of his aides to Iraq, who then provided U.S. authorities with critical information in locating him.

According to Interior Ministry figures, at least 2,000 people were arrested and 7,000 others deported in operations against Daesh in Turkey in the past few years, while around 70,000 people have been denied entry into the country over their suspected links to the terrorist group.