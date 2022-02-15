The Turkish military killed 10 members of the PKK terrorist organization's Syrian offshoot, the YPG, in northern Syria, the Defense Ministry announced Tuesday.

Six of the terrorists attempted to attack the Operation Euphrates Shield zone, and four others were preparing for an attack on the Operation Peace Spring area, the ministry said.

Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful counterterrorism operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents, namely operations Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018) and Peace Spring (2019).

Thanks to Turkey's intense contributions to health, education and services, life has returned to normal and the population of the region now numbers 250,000. The atmosphere of trust and stability provided in the Tal Abyad and Ras al-Ain districts in the Operation Peace Spring region has helped distance both regions from the chaos of war.

In its more than 40-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.