Devlet Bahçeli, leader of the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), who launched the terror-free Türkiye initiative last year, commented for the first time after the terrorist group PKK announced its withdrawal from Türkiye on Sunday. In a written statement on Tuesday on the occasion of Oct. 29 Republic Day, Bahçeli said the end of the terrorist group would bring a “permanent spring” to Türkiye and it would “certainly have a significant, positive outcome for our region as well.”

Türkiye cautiously welcomed the PKK’s announcement that it will withdraw from Türkiye. Authorities, in the meantime, expect the group to abandon its positions in northern Iraq, especially in areas where Turkish troops are deployed for counterterrorism operations.

The PKK had taken the first step to end its more than 40-year campaign of terrorism in May, announcing it would dissolve itself. In July, the group held a ceremony in northern Iraq, with terrorists literally burning down their weapons on the path to complete dissolution. All these moves were the culmination of Bahçeli's initiative. Bahçeli has called on the group’s jailed ringleader, Abdullah Öcalan, to urge the PKK to lay down arms, and Öcalan has replied positively, making the said call in February.

“With the realization of the goal of a terror-free Türkiye, our nation will seal the new century with peace, stability and prosperity,” Bahçeli said.

“Our eternal brotherhood will crystallize within our shared destiny, forming an unbreakable and indivisible whole. The complete eradication of the separatist terrorist group will bring lasting springtime to our country, with positive and significant reflections across our region,” he added.

Bahçeli also noted the existence of both domestic and foreign groups disturbed by the goal of a terrorist-free Türkiye and intent on keeping an atmosphere of provocation alive. “There is benefit in always remaining vigilant and cautious against the open or covert provocations of those who fear peace and brotherhood, and lie in wait to sow discord,” he said.