Turkish security forces detained 17 Daesh-linked suspects in Diyarbakır-based raids conducted in four provinces early Tuesday.

Police in Muğla, Bursa and Malatya provinces launched the raids to nab 19 suspects, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported.

A blank firing gun, cartridges, digital materials and prohibited publications were confiscated during the raids.

Security forces are still looking for two other suspects, the report said.

Turkish security forces nabbed at least 850 suspects with links to Daesh in the first three months of 2021.

In 2013, Turkey became one of the first countries to declare Daesh a terrorist group.

The country has since been attacked by the terrorist group multiple times, with over 300 people killed and hundreds more injured in at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks and four armed assaults.

In response, Turkey launched counterterrorism operations at home and abroad to prevent further attacks.

Turkey detained Daesh's so-called “Turkish emir,” Mahmut Özden, in August 2020. He was planning to carry out an attack on the Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque and target politicians, nongovernmental organization (NGO) heads and other prominent figures in Turkey, according to the official investigation.

Police deciphered Daesh's encrypted messages sent by the terrorist group's ringleaders in Syria and Iraq. The messages featured a wide range of instructions, including kidnapping tourist groups, prosecutors and deputies, and attacking the Incirlik Air Base in Adana, as well as other plans.