Turkish security forces have eliminated two more PKK terrorists in northern Iraq's Metina region, Turkey's Defense Ministry announced Tuesday.

Turkey's operations against the terrorist group are continuing effectively and decisively, the ministry added.

The PKK targets are being struck in the Metina, Avashin-Basyan, Zap and Qandil regions. In addition to F-16 fighter jets, border artillery units, fire support elements in the forward base areas and attack helicopters are participating in the operation.

Determined to eliminate terrorism at its source, Turkey is throttling the terrorist group in northern Iraq. Northern Iraq is known to have many PKK terrorist hideouts and bases from where they carry out attacks in Turkey.

The Turkish military regularly conducts cross-border operations in northern Iraq. Turkey has long stressed that it will not tolerate terrorist threats posed against its national security and has called on Iraqi officials to take the necessary steps to eliminate the terrorist group. Ankara previously noted that if the expected steps were not taken, it would not shy from targeting terrorist threats.

Also, Turkish security forces seized ammunition belonging to the PKK terror group in eastern Tunceli province.

In the operation, one RPG7 rocket launcher, one Kalashnikov infantry rifle, two hand grenades, two full Kalashnikov magazines and one assault vest were seized, hidden among the rocks.

It was stated that operations continue in the region.

Turkish security forces regularly conduct counterterrorism operations in the eastern and southeastern provinces of Turkey, where the PKK has attempted to establish a strong presence.

In its more than 40-year campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women and children.