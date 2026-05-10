President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Friday said there would be “no turning back” from the terror-free Türkiye initiative, describing the process as the country’s most strategic effort to strengthen national unity and eliminate terrorism permanently.

Authorities are now discussing the next steps in the initiative, particularly the timing of legal regulations to accelerate the disarmament of the PKK terrorist group and what its jailed ringleader, Abdullah Öcalan, can do. In addition, regulations to facilitate Öcalan to have more access to the PKK to force them to lay down arms are on the agenda. Sources from the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) hinted at providing a more convenient environment for Öcalan to communicate with the PKK.

Recently, Devlet Bahçeli, leader of government ally Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), who first proposed the initiative in 2024, stated that Türkiye might consider a new status for Öcalan. Sources say a new legal status for someone sentenced to aggravated life imprisonment may be impossible. However, they say some administrative procedures regarding Öcalan may be relaxed, such as “opening new communication channels for his direct contact with the group.”

“This will increase the pressure on the PKK for disarmament,” sources highlighted.

Turkish authorities also mull legal amendments for the integration of surrendered PKK members, but they have repeatedly emphasized that this could be possible only after the intelligence service confirms that the terrorist group has completely abandoned arms and ceased terrorist activities. The pro-PKK Peoples’ Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party), which played a role in the initiative by relaying Öcalan’s messages to the public, insists on legal steps simultaneously with disarmament. The AK Party sources say the DEM Party should take more initiative for disarmament.

“Laws cannot be enacted merely on possibilities and without full disarmament,” they stressed.

The sources also pointed out that some laws already allow leniency for surrendered members, noting that those not involved in acts of terrorism were free to enter Türkiye, and they would not be sentenced as long as they were not involved in any crimes. They cited the “effective remorse” law in place.

Speaking at the SAHA 2026 International Defense, Aviation and Space Industry Fair in Istanbul on Friday, Erdoğan linked Türkiye’s expanding defense capabilities with its broader security goals, including the ongoing initiative aimed at dismantling the PKK terrorist group’s armed structure.

“Today, the most strategic step we are taking to fortify our internal stronghold is the ‘terror-free Türkiye’ process and the goal of a terror-free region,” Erdoğan said.

“The terror-free Türkiye process is the name of a grand vision that aims to build a peaceful, secure, prosperous future where peace prevails,” he added.

The process emerged after decades of PKK terrorism that claimed tens of thousands of lives in Türkiye. Officials have repeatedly emphasized that the current framework differs from the failed 2013-2015 reconciliation process by prioritizing concrete developments on the ground rather than political declarations.

Recent statements by senior PKK figures suggested internal tensions over control of the process, particularly between Öcalan and commanders based in northern Iraq’s Mount Qandil region.

Erdoğan framed the initiative as part of a broader national struggle rooted in Türkiye’s history of resistance and unity.

“We went hungry, we went thirsty, we were left without weapons, without ammunition, but we never lost our faith, we never succumbed to despair,” he said.

“At the heart of this will lies the sacred memory and blessed legacy of the heroes who sacrificed their lives for their homeland and nation,” Erdoğan added, referring to security forces and civilians killed in terrorist attacks.