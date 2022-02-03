Terrorists belonging to the PKK’s Syrian offshoot YPG have committed war crimes against civilians in al-Bab, the National Coalition for Syrian Revolutionary and Opposition Forces said Wednesday.

According to a statement made by the coalition, YPG/PKK terrorists carried out a rocket attack against civilians in the al-Bab district, an act that amounts to a war crime.

“The treacherous attack in the al-Bab district aims to destroy stability and create an additional migrant wave,” the coalition said, adding that they expect the global community to adopt a stance against the YPG/PKK terrorists.

Nine civilians were killed and 30 others were injured after YPG/PKK terrorists carried out an attack in the al-Bab district.

The rockets hit locations crowded with civilians, including busy streets and near a hospital.

Once ruled by Daesh terrorists, al-Bab was liberated in Operation Euphrates Shield, which was carried out by the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) and the Syrian National Army (SNA).

Turkey launched Operation Euphrates Shield on Aug. 24, 2016, to eliminate the threat posed by Daesh and the YPG/PKK terrorists on Turkey's southern borders.

Following its liberation, most of al-Bab's residents have returned to the town.

Euphrates Shield is one of the three successful counterterrorism operations that Turkey has launched since 2016 across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents. The other two are Olive Branch carried out in 2018 and Peace Spring in 2019.