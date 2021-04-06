The Bashar Assad regime and the terrorist group PKK's Syrian branch YPG-dominated Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have agreed on a deal to reopen crossings between them in northern Syria, local reports said Tuesday.

“After Russia failed to open the 'humanitarian' crossings in Idlib with the opposition forces, the SDF got scared,” the Syria correspondent for TRT World, Obaida Hitto told Daily Sabah.

"Meeting between the regime officials and the SDF happened at Suwar, east of Deir Ezzor (Deir el-Zour). Russia is the one that wanted this deal to be made," he added.

"Russia is threatening SDF that, if it does not cooperate and not distance themselves from the U.S. forces, that they will not object an anti-terror operation by Turkey on the east bank of the Euphrates," the correspondent underlined.

"The crossings will open for a short time and then the agreement will fall through," he added, citing local sources' remarks.

"The U.S. does not accept this agreement, but it cannot stop it from being made. Nevertheless, it can make things difficult for SDF during implementation and make the crossings obsolete," he added.

According to the local sources, the YPG guaranteed 200 trucks of oil per week for the regime and freight trucks will be required to pay tax up to 30% of the value of goods.

It was also reported that every individual entering YPG-controlled areas from the regime-controlled areas will pay 5000 Syrian pounds ($3.98).

There were tensions between the two sides recently because the YPG was pressured to let regime forces control the town of Ain Issa in northern Syria. The terrorist group responded by detaining some members of Assad's militia in the Qamishli district on Dec. 28, 2020. The regime's forces in the district also rounded up some members of the group in retaliation.

It was reported that regime forces have for weeks limited access to some areas under its control in the northern Aleppo province and imposed hefty fees for supplies going into those areas. The regime has accused the YPG of preventing fuel and flour deliveries into Hassakeh and surrounding a neighborhood in Qamishli.

Moscow has been trying to act as a mediator for Damascus and the YPG in recent months.

In the Syrian conflict, the YPG has been a key partner of the U.S. against the Daesh terrorist group, despite its NATO ally Turkey's legitimate security concerns.

When Turkey launched its cross-border Operation Peace Spring in late 2019, the YPG was forced to seek help from Damascus and its ally Russia to stem the attack, leading to the deployment of the regime and Russian forces to the area.

YPG forces still control a large part of the northeast of the war-torn country, but regime forces are also present there, including in the main regional cities of Hassakeh and Qamishli. Damascus and the YPG have mostly coexisted during nearly a decade of conflict.

In recent months, however, tensions have risen with each side accusing the other of imposing steep levies or restricting the movement of goods to areas under their respective control.