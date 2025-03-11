Greek basketball powerhouse Panathinaikos has made history by appointing Turkish coach Selen Erdem as head of their women’s basketball team, following the success of fellow Turkish coach Ergin Ataman with the men’s team.

Erdem’s appointment is a groundbreaking moment in Greek sports history, as she becomes the first foreign head coach in the club’s storied past.

Panathinaikos made the announcement via their official website, calling Erdem "the first foreign head coach in the illustrious history of our club."

In her statement, Erdem expressed her excitement, saying, "I’m thrilled to join Panathinaikos; it’s an honor. This is a club with a rich history, and I’m excited for this new chapter. I know how passionate the fans are, and I promise to give my all for the team as we fight for success together."

Erdem’s appointment adds another notable Turkish coach to Panathinaikos, following Ergin Ataman's tenure as head coach of the men’s team.

Ataman, who led Panathinaikos to victory in the 2023 EuroLeague, has already made a significant impact at the club. Under his leadership,

Panathinaikos secured their first major trophy in recent years, and Ataman has now become a symbol of Turkish coaching excellence in Europe.

Erdem’s first training session with the team took place yesterday, marking her debut in Panathinaikos colors.

She follows Ataman, who became the second Turkish coach in Panathinaikos history after guiding the men’s team to EuroLeague glory last season.

Ataman previously won two EuroLeague championships with Anadolu Efes in the 2020-2021 and 2021-2022 seasons, making him the first Turkish coach to secure multiple EuroLeague titles.

Ataman’s Panathinaikos roster also includes Turkish national team stars Cedi Osman and Ömer Faruk Yurtseven, continuing the club’s long-standing ties with Turkish basketball.

Panathinaikos has had a historic relationship with Turkish athletes dating back to the early 2000s, when Ibrahim Kutluay became the first Turkish player to win the EuroLeague championship in 2002. Kutluay’s contribution remains a cherished moment in the club’s history.

Additionally, Panathinaikos has been a part of Turkish sports history beyond basketball.

Renowned Turkish football coach Fatih Terim managed the Panathinaikos men’s football team in recent years. Under his leadership, the team enjoyed 14 wins, 6 losses, and 6 draws in 26 matches, and Terim led them to a final in the Greek Cup.