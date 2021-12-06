China vowed Monday it would put "resolute countermeasures" into action if the United States decides to implement a diplomatic boycott of the upcoming Winter Olympics in Beijing.
U.S. President Joe Biden said last month he was mulling such a measure in connection with China's human rights record and a decision is reportedly expected this week. A report by CNN confirms the move.
China's foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian warned at a briefing that such a boycott would not go unanswered.
"China will take necessary and resolute countermeasures. It is a travesty of the Olympic spirit. It is a political provocation and an offense to the 1.4 billion Chinese people," Zhao said.
He also spoke of the "anti-China nature and hypocrisy of the U.S. politicians" in the run-up to the Feb. 4-20, 2022, Games.
China has been accused of repression in Hong Kong and of ethnic minorities, including the Uyghur people.
Olympic Games are normally visited by high-ranking officials from other countries.
U.S. first lady Jill Biden attended the recent Tokyo Games, and U.S. then-President George Bush was in Beijing when the city hosted the Summer Games in 2008.
American athletes are to compete at the Beijing Winter Games as planned.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.