China vowed Monday it would put "resolute countermeasures" into action if the United States decides to implement a diplomatic boycott of the upcoming Winter Olympics in Beijing.

U.S. President Joe Biden said last month he was mulling such a measure in connection with China's human rights record and a decision is reportedly expected this week. A report by CNN confirms the move.

China's foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian warned at a briefing that such a boycott would not go unanswered.

"China will take necessary and resolute countermeasures. It is a travesty of the Olympic spirit. It is a political provocation and an offense to the 1.4 billion Chinese people," Zhao said.

He also spoke of the "anti-China nature and hypocrisy of the U.S. politicians" in the run-up to the Feb. 4-20, 2022, Games.

China has been accused of repression in Hong Kong and of ethnic minorities, including the Uyghur people.

Olympic Games are normally visited by high-ranking officials from other countries.

U.S. first lady Jill Biden attended the recent Tokyo Games, and U.S. then-President George Bush was in Beijing when the city hosted the Summer Games in 2008.

American athletes are to compete at the Beijing Winter Games as planned.