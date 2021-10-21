Winner of the UEFA Cup in the 1999/2000 season, Istanbul giant Galatasaray released a teaser on Thursday ahead of the Europa League match against Locomotiv Moscow.
"Previous champion, player number 1905 has returned," a man dressed as the host depicted in the Korean series is seen saying in the teaser, with the number being a reference to the date Galatasaray was founded.
"Game canceled," he concludes.
At the top of the UEFA Europa League's Group E with 4 points, Galatasaray is going strong in this year's European journey.
Defeating Italian heavyweight Lazio 1-0 in the first match and drawing 0-0 with Olympique de Marseille in a contentious away match, the Lions look forward to getting 3 precious points in tonight's away game against Locomotiv Moscow.
