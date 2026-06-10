The FIFA World Cup has always been more than football. Every four years, it becomes a global event capable of capturing the attention of billions and temporarily shifting the world's focus away from its problems. As the 2026 tournament kicks off on Thursday with Mexico facing South Africa at the historic Estadio Azteca, the largest World Cup in history arrives at a moment when that distraction feels more necessary than ever.

The expanded competition, featuring 48 teams and 104 matches across Canada, Mexico and the United States, will culminate on July 19 at MetLife Stadium in New York/New Jersey. Over five weeks, the world will immerse itself in dramatic upsets, unforgettable goals and the emotional roller coaster that only football's biggest stage can provide.

Yet this World Cup begins against a backdrop of war, economic uncertainty, climate anxiety and political division that extends far beyond the stadium gates.

Troubled world

As supporters flood host cities and television audiences soar into the billions, conflicts continue to shape daily life across several regions.

The war between Russia and Ukraine remains one of the defining geopolitical crises of the decade, with millions of Ukrainians displaced since the conflict began in 2022. In the Middle East, tensions involving Iran and its regional rivals continue to threaten stability and global energy supplies. The civil war in Sudan has displaced more than 12 million people, making it one of the world's largest humanitarian crises.

These conflicts have consequences far beyond their borders. Disrupted trade routes, energy market volatility and rising security concerns have contributed to economic uncertainty across the globe.

The International Monetary Fund projects global economic growth of just over 3% in 2026, a modest figure by historical standards. Inflation has eased in some advanced economies, but the cost-of-living crisis remains a major concern for households worldwide. According to Ipsos' "What Worries the World" surveys, inflation, poverty, corruption and healthcare remain among the top concerns cited by citizens across dozens of countries.

At the same time, climate challenges continue to intensify. Recent years have been the hottest ever recorded globally. North America has experienced devastating wildfires, Europe has endured record-breaking heat waves, and prolonged droughts have affected agricultural production in multiple regions. The United Nations continues to warn that climate-related disasters are displacing millions and placing increasing pressure on governments and economies.

Against this backdrop, the World Cup offers something increasingly rare: a chance for people to focus on something other than crisis.

Unifying power

Few events on Earth can command the attention of humanity like the World Cup.

The 2022 tournament in Qatar attracted billions of viewers worldwide, while the final between Argentina and France became one of the most-watched sporting events in history. When Argentina lifted the trophy after an unforgettable penalty shootout, an estimated five million people flooded the streets of Buenos Aires in celebration.

Merchandise of football teams that will participate in the FIFA World Cup 2026 at a shop, Yiwu, China, June 5, 2026. (AFP Photo)

Those scenes illustrated football's unique power.

For a few hours, nationality, religion, political affiliation and social status become secondary. A goal scored in Mexico City sparks celebrations in Los Angeles. Fans in Lagos debate tactics with supporters in London. Social media fills with the same clips, the same arguments and the same moments of joy or heartbreak.

The World Cup creates a rare form of global synchronization. Billions of people experience the same emotions at the same time.

This year's expanded format could make that effect even stronger. Nations that historically struggled to qualify now have a place on football's biggest stage. More countries mean more stories, more representation and more communities invested in the tournament.

The American challenge

The 2026 World Cup is also unique because it unfolds amid growing debate over immigration and border policies in one of its host nations.

Recent reports of visa delays, heightened scrutiny at ports of entry and travel restrictions affecting supporters from several countries have generated concern among fans and advocacy groups. Some organizations have warned that stricter immigration enforcement could discourage attendance from certain communities.

One of the most widely discussed incidents involved Somali referee Omar Abdulkadir Artan, who had been selected for World Cup duty before reportedly being denied entry into the United States and removed from FIFA's referee roster. The case intensified scrutiny of how immigration policies could intersect with a tournament built on international participation.

Supporters from countries facing visa restrictions or higher rejection rates have also expressed concerns about their ability to attend matches despite securing tickets.

For FIFA, the challenge is balancing security requirements with the tournament's core principle of inclusivity. The governing body has repeatedly emphasized that the World Cup is intended to welcome the world.

Historical significance

This is not the first World Cup to take place during uncertain times.

The 1998 World Cup in France unfolded amid intense debates about immigration and national identity. France's multicultural squad, led by Zinedine Zidane, became a symbol of unity after winning the country's first title.

The 2010 World Cup in South Africa carried significance far beyond football. It represented the first World Cup held on African soil and was widely viewed as a celebration of the country's transformation after apartheid.

The 2018 World Cup in Russia became a showcase of soft power, while the 2022 tournament in Qatar generated worldwide discussions about migrant workers, labor rights and the responsibilities of major sporting events.

Every World Cup reflects the era in which it is played.

The 2026 edition is no different.

A temporary therapy for a tired planet

The truth is that football cannot solve wars. It cannot lower inflation, stop wildfires or bridge every political divide.

What it can do is provide psychological relief.

Businesses along Roosevelt Avenue prepare for the World Cup by displaying flags, football jerseys, and banners, New York City, U.S., June 9, 2026. (AFP Photo)

For one month, conversations that normally revolve around conflict and uncertainty will shift toward tactics, star players and underdog stories. Families will gather around televisions. Cities will organize fan festivals. Colleagues will pause meetings to check scores.

Sports psychologists have long noted the emotional benefits of collective sporting experiences. Shared victories create a sense of belonging. Shared heartbreak builds community. In difficult times, those feelings matter.

That is why the World Cup often feels like therapy for a weary world.

Post final whistle

Eventually, the tournament will end.

A champion will be crowned. The celebrations will fade. The packed stadiums will empty.

Then the world will return to reality.

Governments will continue grappling with wars, economic pressures and climate challenges. Debates over immigration, security and globalization will persist. The issues that existed before kickoff will still be waiting after the final whistle.

But perhaps that is not the point.

The World Cup's greatest value lies not in solving problems but in reminding people what remains possible. On the pitch, 48 nations will compete fiercely under a common set of rules. Off the pitch, billions will share the same moments of excitement, tension and joy.

In a world increasingly defined by division, that may be the tournament's most important lesson.

For five weeks, football will offer humanity a brief opportunity to breathe.