Lautaro Martinez's extra-time heroics propelled Argentina to a historic 16th Copa America crown, edging out Colombia 1-0 at the Hard Rock Stadium, on Sunday.

The Inter Milan forward delivered the decisive blow in the 112th minute, blasting a powerful shot past the Colombian goalkeeper, sealing the victory for the defending champions.

The match, a gritty and hard-fought contest, was marred by an emotional twist.

Argentina's captain, Lionel Messi, was forced to leave the field in tears during the second half due to a painful ankle injury, casting a shadow over the team's triumphant night.

The highly anticipated South American football finale faced an 82-minute delay in kick-off, sparked by crowd disturbances involving unruly, unticketed fans.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW...