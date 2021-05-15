The Turkish Süper Lig's new champion will be determined in a few hours with Istanbul giants Beşiktaş, Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe all standing a chance of raising the trophy in Saturday's remaining matches in the league's final week.

League leader Beşiktaş racked up 81 points in 39 weeks but the Black Eagles had a shocking 2-1 home loss against mediocre Fatih Karagümrük on Tuesday, risking title chances.

Also with 81 points, Galatasaray is now behind Beşiktaş with a two-goal difference.

Beşiktaş scored 87 goals but conceded 43 with a 44 goal difference in the standings.

Runner-up Galatasaray scored 77 goals but conceded 35, a 42 goal difference for the Lions.

Galatasaray was encouraged with its latest victories, including a 3-1 derby win against Beşiktaş on May 8 and a 4-1 away win Tuesday over already-relegated Yukatel Denizlispor to level with Beşiktaş in the standings.

In the final fixture, the Lions will host Helenex Yeni Malatyaspor in Istanbul. In order to be crowned champions, Galatasaray need to secure a goal parade to beat Beşiktaş with a goal difference section, as the gap is two goals.

Meanwhile, Beşiktaş will visit Göztepe, who are mid-table.

Beşiktaş should also focus on a victory as a draw or loss may spell trouble in the final juncture.

Fenerbahçe has slight chance but chasing rivals

One of the Big Three, third-placed Fenerbahce has bagged 79 points to have the slimmest chances at the title.

Fenerbahçe will look for mistakes from rivals Beşiktaş and Galatasaray this weekend but need to get a win against Hes Kablo Kayserispor.

Kayserispor is currently in 17th place with 41 points. The team from central Turkey is in need of at least a draw to survive being relegated.

This season, Fenerbahçe showed perseverance with a firm grip on the title race but were defeated 2-1 by Demir Grup Sivasspor at Istanbul's Ülker Şükrü Saraçoğlu Stadium in a serious loss for the Yellow Canaries.

The defeat caused Fenerbahçe to slip from the second spot.

3 clubs relegated, 4th waiting

Three clubs have been relegated from the Süper Lig: Büyükşehir Belediye Erzurumspor, MKE Ankaragücü and Yukatel Denizlispor.

The three will play in the lower league next season.

A fourth club is awaiting bad news.

Only one team in the relegation zone is struggling to survive: Gençlerbirliği which has 38 points before the final week.

The Ankara club will face fourth-placed Trabzonspor on Saturday in the namesake Black Sea province in a tough away match.

It will be a life or death match for Gençlerbirliği as the visitor's first task is to earn a win to level with Kayserispor in the standings.

The Red and Black will then have to root for a loss by Kayserispor.

Gençlerbirliği has the advantage in head-to-head comparison this season, having defeated Kayserispor 3-2 at home and played to a 2-2 draw in the away match held in the central province of Kayseri.