Somali referee Omar Abdulkadir Artan, who was denied entry to the United States to officiate at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, will still receive his full tournament fee, according to multiple reports.

FIFA has reportedly decided to honor Artan’s appointment financially despite his removal from the officiating roster, ensuring he is paid in full even though he will not take part in the tournament.

Artan, 34, had been selected as one of 52 match officials for the expanded 48-team World Cup, set to be staged across the United States, Canada, and Mexico. His appointment marked a historic milestone, making him the first referee from Somalia chosen to officiate at a World Cup.

His exclusion came after a prolonged immigration incident at Miami International Airport. Upon arrival, Artan was detained and questioned for roughly 11 hours by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials before being informed he would not be allowed to enter the country.

His diplomatic passport and single-entry U.S. visa were both rejected, according to reports. He was subsequently placed on a flight to Türkiye before receiving assistance from FIFA officials in Istanbul and continuing on to Mogadishu.

A U.S. government official, speaking anonymously, said Artan was deemed inadmissible due to vetting concerns, citing an alleged association with suspected members of terrorist organizations. Officials reportedly questioned him about possible links to Al-Shabaab, the Somalia-based terrorist group affiliated with al-Qaida.

Artan has denied any such connections.

“I had the right papers and everything. I had the right visa,” he said.

“I’m just simply a referee who’s trying to live his dream, the biggest dream of my life, to come to the World Cup.”

Born in Mogadishu, Artan rose through Somalia’s domestic leagues before joining FIFA’s international referees list in 2018. His profile grew steadily across African competitions, establishing him as one of the continent’s leading officials.

In 2024, he became the first Somali referee to officiate at the Africa Cup of Nations, overseeing a group stage match between Tunisia and Namibia. He later took charge of the second leg of the 2025-26 CAF Champions League final and was named Confederation of African Football Men’s Referee of the Year for 2025.

Those achievements secured his place among a select group of African officials chosen for the World Cup.

FIFA typically finalizes referee payments after the tournament, combining base fees, match assignments, and performance-related bonuses. While officials are not informed of exact totals in advance, reports suggest Artan’s compensation package could have reached six figures. FIFA has reportedly confirmed he will receive the full amount despite not participating.

The governing body has maintained that immigration decisions rest solely with host nations and fall outside its jurisdiction.

Artan returned to Somalia following the incident, where he was welcomed by supporters and sports officials in Mogadishu. Many praised him as a national pioneer whose selection alone represented a breakthrough for Somali football.

The case has also drawn wider attention to security vetting processes linked to global sporting events, particularly involving officials from regions affected by conflict and counterterrorism scrutiny.

Despite the setback, Artan’s international career remains active. UEFA has since appointed him to referee the 2026 UEFA Super Cup between Paris Saint-Germain and Aston Villa under a cooperation agreement with the Confederation of African Football.