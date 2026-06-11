Somali referee Omar Artan, who was denied entry to the United States for the World Cup, was on Thursday named to officiate UEFA's Super Cup, European football's governing body announced.

Artan, 34, was named among match officials for the June 11-July 19 World Cup but was forced to miss the tournament after U.S. authorities refused him entry despite having a valid visa.

UEFA said on Thursday that ⁠his ⁠appointment for the Super Cup followed discussions with the Confederation of African Football (CAF) and formed part of a recently signed cooperation agreement between the two bodies.

The Aug. 12 match in Salzburg, Austria, pits Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain against Europa League holders Aston Villa.

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin poured praise on the Somali referee in a statement released a few hours before the global body FIFA's flagship World Cup was to start.

"Omar Artan is an excellent young but already experienced referee, who has proven himself at the highest competition level of the Confederation of African Football," said Ceferin.

"Football is made to connect people, and UEFA wants to show its respect to Omar and his outstanding officiating skills, which had earned him such a prestigious nomination."

Artan's case has been one of many incidents to taint the run-up to FIFA's World Cup.

African pride

His appointment to the 52-strong roster of referees for the finals in Canada, Mexico and the U.S. had been a huge source of pride for his compatriots.

He returned to a hero's welcome in Mogadishu on Wednesday and vowed to take part in the next World Cup in 2030.

CAF President Patrice Motsepe said Artan had "made Somalia and the entire people of the African continent, extremely proud."

"His receipt of the CAF men's referee of the year award 2025 and his appointment as a referee of the FIFA World Cup 2026 are a recognition of his world-class refereeing ability and the international respect that he enjoys."

His appointment to referee the Super Cup "is a great honor for Omar Artan and for African referees and is also an excellent example of football, bringing together and uniting people from Africa and Europe and worldwide," Motsepe said.

A senior advisor to the Somali Ministry of Sports said Artan's case had generated "significant concern both within Somalia and internationally."

"We have been in contact with a range of sporting bodies since yesterday, especially in Europe, to raise awareness of the issue and request their support," Ciise Aden Abshir told Agence France-Presse (AFP).

"UEFA's decision came in response to the support we requested, and we believe it has helped uphold the principles of integrity and fair play in football.

"Officiating the UEFA Super Cup is a unique opportunity, and we are grateful to UEFA for its support."

President Donald Trump's ⁠strict immigration policies have been ‌a point of concern for the World Cup, with Washington ​imposing a sweeping travel ⁠ban last year on citizens of ⁠12 countries, including Somalia.

Artan was barred from entering the U.S. on Saturday after arriving at Miami International Airport.

FIFA also confirmed that he would no longer be part of the World Cup.