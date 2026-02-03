Galatasaray return to Ziraat Turkish Cup action on Wednesday aiming to stay perfect in Group A when they host second-tier Istanbulspor at RAMS Park.

Kickoff is set for 8:30 p.m. local time in Istanbul, in a matchup that carries both immediate stakes and longer-term significance for the hosts.

Galatasaray are navigating one of the most congested stretches of their season, balancing Champions League demands with a domestic title push, while seeking to reassert their authority in a competition they view as unfinished business.

The Turkish giants lead Group A with six points from two matches, having opened with a controlled 1-0 home win over Istanbul Başakşehir before grinding out a 2-1 away victory against Fethiyespor.

The format allows each team to face only four of the seven group opponents, making efficiency critical.

Another win would put Galatasaray within touching distance of direct qualification for the knockout stage ahead of their final group trip to Alanyaspor.

Rotation is expected to be central to Okan Buruk’s approach.

With league and European fixtures arriving every few days, the Galatasaray coach is likely to lean on squad depth, offering minutes to players who have seen limited action while protecting core starters from overload.

The match also provides a platform to assess depth options under competitive pressure rather than friendly conditions.

Two absences are already confirmed. Leroy Sane remains sidelined after suffering damage to the lateral ligaments and joint capsule in his right ankle during the Champions League clash with Manchester City, an injury that has disrupted Galatasaray’s attacking rotation.

Arda Ünyay will also miss out after sustaining a mild-to-moderate strain to his left hamstring in the previous cup match against Fethiyespor.

Even amid rotation, the spotlight is expected to fall on Mauro Icardi.

Galatasaray players train ahead of the Turkish Cup match against Istanbulspor, Istanbul, Türkiye, Feb. 2, 2026. (IHA Photo)

The Argentine forward stands on the brink of club history: one more goal would move him past Gheorghe Hagi as Galatasaray’s all-time leading foreign scorer.

Icardi drew level with the Romanian legend on 72 goals after scoring against Kayserispor in the league, reaching the mark in just 117 appearances.

The milestone underscores his central role in Galatasaray’s modern era and adds narrative weight to an otherwise routine group fixture.

Form and history both favor the hosts.

Galatasaray are unbeaten in their last eight Turkish Cup matches, a run that includes six wins and two draws since their most recent defeat in February 2024.

Over that stretch, they have scored 19 goals while conceding only six, reflecting a balance that has often defined Buruk’s tenure.

The numbers are similarly lopsided against Istanbulspor.

Galatasaray have won their last six official meetings with the Istanbul-based side, scoring 15 times and allowing just three goals, a dominance dating back to 2004.

While İstanbulspor arrive eager to test themselves against elite opposition, the gap in quality, depth and experience is significant.