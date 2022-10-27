Misfiring Süper Lig powerhouse Galatasaray seeks to get to the winning ways as it travels across town for a visit to the Atatürk Olympic Stadium to face Andrea Pirlo’s Fatih Karagümrük.

The Lions are without a win in their last three matches while Pirlo's men, although ranked lower in the table, are riding on a revival of form with back-to-back wins.

Prior records, however, are in favor of Galatasaray. In the previous 16 Süper Lig encounters between the two sides, the Lions emerged victorious on 10 occasions and the Red-Blacks managed to snatch two victories. The four other ties ended in stalemates.

Galatasaray managed to find the net 30 times in the competitions against Fatih Karagümrük, which was able to respond with 13 strikes of its own.

This season's away records also put Galatasaray ahead, as it managed to dominate opponents on the road. As a result, this should not be a mountain too high to climb for the Yellow-Reds.

Galatasaray has so far played six away games in the Süper Lig this season.

On away statistics, the Lions rank second only to Adana Demirspor as they have managed to pick up 11 points with three wins, two draws and just a single loss.

They have also managed to send the ball home six times while conceding only four. Their only away disappointment came as a 2-1 loss at the hands of Kayserispor.

Galatasaray's recent form, however, tells a different story. Its last Süper Lig win came against Konyaspor. The Yellow-Reds were since held to draws twice and suffered a defeat in the last three matches.

While the Lions drew with Adana Demirspor and Alanyaspor, they were put to the gallows by Kayserispor.

Fatih Karagümrük, on the other hand, is riding on two league wins.

After a fighting 5-4 defeat against league leader Fenerbahçe on the road, it managed to find a bit of stability with 3-0 and 3-1 wins over Hatayspor and Ümraniyespor, respectively.

Galatasaray currently sits eighth in the Süper Lig table with five wins, two losses and three draws.

Fatih Karagümrük, in the meanwhile, sits just below the middle of the log, occupying the 12th position with three wins, three draws and four losses.