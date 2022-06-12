Turkish Süper Lig side Fatih Karagümrük has appointed Italian football great Andrea Pirlo as its new coach, the club confirmed Sunday.

Pirlo, who last coached Serie A giants Juventus during the 2020-21 season, will take the place left vacant by Turkish goalkeeper-turned-coach Volkan Demirel.

"Pirlo, the world-famous football persona who coached Juventus, one of Europe's most important clubs, and has Champions League experience with the team, has signed a contract to become a member of Karagümrük for one year, as of July 1. We would like to welcome our new coach Andrea Pirlo and wish him all the success." the club said in a statement on social media.

The 43-year-old player-turned-coach started his managing career with Juventus back in 2020. But was sacked after just one season at the helm following a disappointing season where the Turin giant conceded the Serie A title to Inter Milan.

Unlike his coaching debut, Pirlo had a sparkling career as a footballer. He started off with Brescia, before going on to represent some of the biggest clubs in Serie A, including Inter, Milan and Juventus.

He has won two Serie A titles and two Champions League titles with Milan and four more domestic titles with Juventus.

Pirlo was also a key member of Italy’s World Cup-winning team in 2006.

Under his guidance as a coach, Juventus fourth finished in the Serie A and won the Italian Cup and the Italian Super Cup.

The Turin-based club averaged 2.15 points per game in a total of 52 matches under Pirlo but finished behind Inter, AC Milan and Napoli.

Istanbul-based Fatih Karagümrük, in the meanwhile, finished the 2021-22 season eighth in the league table with 57 points.

Following its promotion to the Turkish top-tier in 2019-20, Karagümrük established itself as a Süper Lig regular under former coach Francesco Farioli.

Farioli, however, was sacked in the middle of the last season following a difficult spell.

The club then hired former Fenerbahçe and Turkish national team veteran, Volkan Demirel as its new coach.

To the surprise of many, including club President Süleyman Hurma, Demirel parted ways with Karagümrük at the end of the season, despite the eighth-place finish.