Cristiano Ronaldo deserves a fitting farewell to his Portugal career, but a proposed tribute match risks feeling more like an attempt to repair a fractured relationship than a genuine celebration of his extraordinary achievements.

The 41-year-old announced his international retirement Thursday, bringing an end to a record-breaking 23-year career with Portugal.

He leaves as men's international football's all-time leading scorer with 146 goals in 234 appearances, having made his debut in August 2003 and established himself as one of the most influential figures in the country's sporting history.

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo challenges England's Jlloyd Samuel during their UEFA European Under-21 Championship Group 7 qualifier at Estadio Municipal de Rio Maior, Rio Maior, Portugal, March 28, 2003. (Reuters Photo)

His international legacy is unquestionable. Ronaldo captained Portugal to its first major international trophy at Euro 2016 before helping the team win the UEFA Nations League in 2019 and 2025.

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates with the trophy after defeating France in the UEFA Euro 2016 final at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, near Paris, France, July 10, 2016. (Reuters Photo)

He also became the first player to score at six different World Cups, setting records that could take generations to challenge.

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates with the UEFA Nations League trophy after defeating the Netherlands in the final as UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin looks on at Estadio do Dragao, Porto, Portugal, June 9, 2019. (Reuters Photo)

Yet the circumstances surrounding his departure make the prospect of an elaborate farewell match particularly awkward. Rather than following a carefully planned transition, his retirement came after a public dispute with Portugal coach Jorge Jesus that exposed growing tensions within the national team.

The disagreement escalated during the September-October international window, when Ronaldo was reportedly unhappy with his reduced involvement in a Nations League match against Norway. He subsequently left the training camp, prompting the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) to impose a 30-day suspension and a fine.

Ronaldo later issued a lengthy statement accusing Jesus of breaking previous agreements concerning his involvement and playing time.

He apologized to his teammates and supporters, acknowledging that his conduct as captain deserved consequences.

At the time, however, he had not ruled out returning to the national team. He indicated that he could still represent Portugal if fit and selected, while suggesting that one or more farewell matches would eventually be arranged when the time was right.

That possibility now appears considerably less likely.

By early November, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner had decided to retire before Portugal's next squad announcement for matches against Denmark and Wales.

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo holds his trophy after winning the 2013 FIFA Ballon d'Or, Zurich, Switzerland, Jan. 13, 2014. (Reuters Photo)

Reports from Portuguese outlet Observador indicated that he had no intention of playing a farewell match and was unwilling to meet with Jesus.

He had also reportedly informed FPF president Pedro Proença that he was not ready to return. A proposed telephone conversation involving the coach, intended to help resolve the disagreement, never materialized.

The federation, meanwhile, has made clear that it does not want Ronaldo's international career to end without formal recognition.

Responding to his announcement, the FPF said it would not allow his departure to pass without a proper tribute. It expressed its desire to organize an occasion worthy of his immense contribution, giving supporters across Portugal an opportunity to applaud a player who has given so much to the national team.

The sentiment is understandable. Ronaldo is not simply Portugal's record appearance holder and leading scorer. He became the face of an entire generation, carried the national team through years of disappointment and helped deliver its greatest international successes.

But recognizing his achievements and arranging a farewell match are two different things.

An outdoor sign is seen close to Luz Stadium with the words on the left, 'Thanks, Cristiano Ronaldo, for everything you've done for Portugal; you will always be our captain; Portugal is always with you,' and on the right, 'Jorge Jesus didn't measure up; a lack of sensitivity in the management of the CR7 asset; mishandling a captain; an inflated ego,' Lisbon, Portugal, Oct. 2, 2026. (EPA Photo)

A meaningful send-off requires some degree of agreement between the player, the federation and those responsible for the team. More importantly, it should reflect the player's wishes rather than an institution's desire to provide a satisfying ending.

In Ronaldo's case, that alignment is missing. The disagreement with Jesus remains unresolved, his relationship with the coaching staff has deteriorated, and reports suggest he has little interest in returning for a ceremonial appearance.

Organizing a match regardless risks turning what should be a celebration into an uncomfortable exercise in institutional damage control. Instead of allowing supporters to remember his achievements, the occasion could revive the controversy surrounding his departure.

The contrast with Lionel Messi's international farewell illustrates the difference.

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo and Argentina's Lionel Messi stand together before their international friendly at Old Trafford, Manchester, England, Nov. 18, 2014. (Reuters Photo)

In October 2026, Messi received an emotional send-off with Argentina in a friendly against Benin at the Monumental Stadium in Buenos Aires. More than 85,000 supporters attended the occasion, which featured a special commemorative shirt, prolonged ovations and a 3-0 victory in which he scored and provided assists.

It was a carefully arranged celebration that gave Messi and the supporters a shared opportunity to appreciate his international career. The occasion provided a sense of closure without the distraction of a public dispute with the national team's leadership.

Ronaldo's circumstances are considerably different. His departure has been shaped by disagreement, uncertainty and an apparent unwillingness to revisit the national-team environment.

There is also the question of timing. Ronaldo remains an active professional with Al Nassr, where his contract runs into 2027, and continues to pursue the milestone of 1,000 career goals. Although international retirement does not necessarily mean the end of a player's wider footballing journey, a national-team farewell match at this stage could feel like an incomplete conclusion to his career.

His role with Portugal had also evolved. At 41, he was increasingly expected to provide experience and leadership rather than automatically command a starting place. A ceremonial appearance would therefore be more about recognition than competition, making the surrounding circumstances even more important.

None of this should diminish what Ronaldo accomplished in a Portugal shirt. His longevity, extraordinary scoring record and influence on the national team's transformation deserve recognition at the highest level.

The FPF is right to insist that his contribution should not go uncelebrated. However, a formal ceremony, a commemorative presentation, a tribute video or a lasting institutional honor could provide an appropriate alternative without requiring him to return to an environment he appears unwilling to revisit.

Ronaldo deserves applause, not an obligation to stage one final performance.