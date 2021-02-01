Trabzonspor ended Sunday a 9-match unbeaten run of Beşiktaş in a 2-1 away victory and helped its archrival Fenerbahçe to consolidate its newly-claimed Turkish Süper Lig leadership.

The Black Eagles scored the opener in the 29th minute as Cameroonian forward Vincent Aboubakar's header beat Trabzonspor goalkeeper Uğurcan Çakır at the Vodafone Park in Istanbul. This was Aboubakar's 12th league goal in the 2020-21 season.

Near the end of the first half, Trabzonspor found a lucky goal as Nigerian winger Anthony Nwakaeme's shot was deflected twice to beat Beşiktaş goalie Ersin Destanoğlu, as the own goal credits went to Spanish defender Francisco Montero.

In the minute 63, Brazilian defender Vitor Hugo scored with a right footed strike in the area to bring 2-1 lead for the Black Sea Storm, completing the comeback.

In the 77th minute, the Istanbul side was down to ten men on the pitch as Turkish midfielder Dorukhan Toköz was shown the red card for a harsh tackle against his opponent.

Beşiktaş took risks, preferring an ultra-attacking play to create chances, but Trabzonspor defended well to secure the 2-1 victory in Istanbul.

Much credit was attributed to goalkeeper Çakır's spectacular performance, which was also noted by Beşiktaş coach Sergen Yalçın in a press conference held after match, congratulating the 24-year-old for his role in his team's victory.

It was Yalçın's first defeat against the Big Four of Turkish football since taking over as the coach of Beşiktaş back in January 2020.

Trabzonspor flying high under Avcı's helm

Trabzonspor coach Abdullah Avcı, who is credited with the recovering performance of the squad after his signing back in November, praised the team's performance, saying it was their third match in the last eight days including a Super Cup victory over last year's champion Medipol Başakşehir. Avcı, who coached Başakşehir and its predecessor club Istanbul Istanbul Büyükşehir Belediyespor for more than 10 years from 2006 to 2011 and 2014 to 2019, made the former secondnd tier club a fixture and later a title contender in the Süper Lig.

The Black Sea Storm extended its unbeaten run to six matches under Avcı's helm, which saw Trabzonspor clinching nine wins, three draws and a loss in 13 matches.

The win over Beşiktaş was emotional for Avcı as the veteran coach was Yalçın's predecessor before getting sacked last year over mediocre results with the Istanbul side.

Fenerbahçe clinches top spot

The Süper Lig's "Big Three" are now dominating the division's top spots this season. Fenerbahçe, which climbed to to top spot Saturday after 1-0 victory over Black Sea club Çaykur Rizespor, has 45 points. Second-place Beşiktaş is chasing them with 44 points.

Fenerbahçe's winter signing Bright Osayi-Samuel made his debut in Rizespor match. Former Queens Park Rangers winger Osayi-Samuel played in the second half for theYellow Canaries. Greek midfielder Dimitris Pelkas was injured and left the pitch in 61st minute, replaced by his Turkish teammate Mert Hakan Yandaş.

Rizespor manager Marius Sumudica, who recently signed with the club after getting sacked by Gaziantep FK despite the team's brilliant performance, was sent off in the 70th minute after protesting the referee.

Galatasaray is currently in the third spot as the Lions so far bagged 42 points, including a crucial three point with Saturday's win against sixth-placed Gaziantep FK.

Sunday's victor Trabzonspor moved to the fifth position in standings as the Black Sea team its points to 36, one point behind Mediterranean side Aytemiz Alanyaspor,

Other results of Week 22:

Yeni Malatyaspor - Fatih Karagümrük: 0-0

Kasımpaşa - Hes Kablo Kayserispor: 0-1

Medipol Başakşehir - Atakaş Hatayspor: 1-5

Aytemiz Alanyaspor - Demir Grup Sivasspor: 3-1

Büyükşehir Belediye Erzurumspor - MKE Ankaragücü: 1-0

Yukatel Denizlispor - Göztepe: 2-1

Gençlerbirliği - Fraport TAV Antalyaspor: 0-1