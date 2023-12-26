Reports have emerged that former Galatasaray manager Fatih Terim is on the verge of a triumphant comeback to the football scene with Greece's Panathinaikos in Super League 1.

Terim, renowned for his historic stint with Galatasaray, where he secured 16 trophies, is rumored to be negotiating with Panathinaikos, marking a potential revival of his coaching career after a hiatus of nearly two years.

The Turkish football legend's managerial journey began with Galatasaray in 1996, where he achieved significant success, including a UEFA Cup title, eight Süper Lig championships, three Turkish Cup victories and four Super Cup triumphs.

The possibility of Terim steering the ship for Panathinaikos adds an intriguing chapter to his storied career.

His last term with Galatasaray concluded in January 2022, following a series of disappointing results, paving the way for a new chapter in his coaching career.

Panathinaikos, currently positioned second in the Greek Super League, are reportedly preparing a formal offer to bring Terim on board as their head coach.

If the deal materializes, it will mark Terim's return to coaching after a 24-month break and position Turkish coaches at the helm of both major branches of Panathinaikos, with renowned basketball coach Ergin Ataman already leading the basketball team.

The potential move to Panathinaikos signifies a significant shift for the 70-year-old coach, marking his third international coaching stint.

Terim had previously ventured abroad with Fiorentina and AC Milan after his successful spell with Galatasaray.

The reports suggest that Terim is set to sign a 1.5-year contract with Panathinaikos, which would be crucial for both parties.

As the Greek football giants seek to secure their first league title since 2010, the addition of Terim to their coaching staff is seen as a strategic move to bolster their chances in the competitive Super League.

The expected signing, slated to take place in Athens on Wednesday, could see Fatih Terim bringing his wealth of experience and tactical prowess to the Greek football scene.