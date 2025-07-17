Türkiye’s football powerhouses – Beşiktaş, Fenerbahçe, Galatasaray and Trabzonspor – are lighting up the 2025 summer transfer window with aggressive bids and high-profile negotiations, aiming to reshape their squads and reignite European ambitions.

Beşiktaş: Big dreams, bold bids

Beşiktaş are going all in to bring Kerem Aktürkoğlu back to Türkiye, offering Benfica a swap deal involving Jean Onana and Al Musrati.

The Turkish international, reportedly unsettled in Portugal, is at the top of Beşiktaş’s wishlist.

To strengthen their hand, the club is using the influence of Orkun Kökçü – recently signed from Benfica for 20 million-25 million euros ($23 million-$29 million) and a former teammate of Aktürkoğlu – as part of their persuasive strategy.

In another bold attempt to strengthen their wings, Beşiktaş have set their sights on Jadon Sancho, who has struggled for regular game time at Manchester United.

Chelsea's Jadon Sancho (L) celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the Europa Conference League final match between Real Betis and Chelsea, Wroclaw, Poland, May 28, 2025. (AP Photo)

Club officials are preparing to travel to England to negotiate directly with United and the player in hopes of striking a deal.

Talks have also begun with Memphis Depay, currently at Corinthians, who is reportedly eager to return to European football.

Beşiktaş believes the Dutch international would bring experience, versatility, and much-needed creativity to their attack.

The club has already made headlines with the arrivals of Tammy Abraham and David Jurasek, both of whom are expected to play crucial roles in the new season as Beşiktaş builds a squad capable of domestic and European success.

Fenerbahçe: Mourinho’s revolution

Under the leadership of Jose Mourinho, Fenerbahçe are aggressively pursuing high-profile reinforcements.

Granit Xhaka, the 32-year-old Bayer Leverkusen midfielder, is in talks with the Istanbul club following the collapse of a proposed move to Neom SC in Saudi Arabia.

Leverkusen's Granit Xhaka gestures during the German Bundesliga match between Bayer Leverkusen and FC Augsburg at the BayArena, Leverkusen, Germany, April 26, 2025. (AP Photo)

Fenerbahçe’s sporting director, Devin Özek, is leading the negotiations personally.

Alongside Xhaka, Tottenham’s Yves Bissouma has emerged as Mourinho’s top midfield target. However, the deal is proving difficult due to the player's high price tag and reluctance to leave the Premier League.

In perhaps the most ambitious move of the window, Fenerbahçe are making a push to sign Heung-min Son.

The club has reportedly offered the Tottenham captain a lucrative salary package, hoping to tempt the South Korean star into a return to Turkish football.

Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-Min in action during the UEFA Europa League final match against Manchester United at the Estadio San Mames, Bilbao, Spain, May 21, 2025. (Reuters Photo)

They have reached an agreement on personal terms with Paris Saint-Germain defender Milan Skriniar.

Discussions with PSG are now focused on structuring the payment, with Fenerbahçe optimistic about finalizing the transfer soon.

Midfielder İsmail Yüksek could be on the way out, as Serie A side Udinese have submitted an offer. The 25-year-old is considering the move in search of more playing time.

Fenerbahçe have already secured the services of Jhon Duran on loan, and signed Archie Brown from KAA Gent for 8-9 million euros, outpacing interest from AC Milan.

The club was also in discussions with Marco Asensio, but the Spanish forward turned down their 9 million euro-per-year offer in favor of an Italian club.

Injuries, however, are casting a shadow over preseason preparations.

Anderson Talisca is out with a hamstring injury, while Rodrigo Becao, Mert Hakan Yandaş, and Cenk Tosun are also dealing with setbacks ahead of the team’s Portugal training camp.

Galatasaray: Power moves

Galatasaray have opened negotiations with Inter Milan’s Hakan Çalhanoğlu, who is reportedly interested in returning to Türkiye.

Talks are ongoing, but the club’s main focus remains on securing the services of Victor Osimhen from Napoli.

The Nigerian striker is a top priority, with Galatasaray prepared to allocate major resources to complete the deal.

Meanwhile, Galatasaray have successfully signed Leroy Sane from Bayern Munich, adding pace and experience to their flanks. In goal, the club is targeting Yann Sommer of Inter Milan.

The Swiss international is said to be keen on the move, and discussions over salary are underway.

Galatasaray have also made an offer for Atalanta midfielder Ederson. However, the club has made it clear they will not exceed their transfer budget to close the deal.

Both Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe are exploring a potential loan move for Bayern Munich defender Kim Min-Jae.

The South Korean previously played for Fenerbahçe and could be an asset to either Istanbul side’s backline.

Elsewhere, Italian side Como have submitted a 25 million euros bid for Galatasaray defender Davinson Sanchez and Atletico Madrid striker Alvaro Morata.

Galatasaray are weighing the financial advantages against the risk of weakening their defensive core.

Trabzonspor: Experience incoming

Trabzonspor are on the verge of finalizing a deal for Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez.

Sevilla's Saul Niguez in action during the La Liga match against Leganes played at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium, Sevilla, Spain, May 4, 2025. (Reuters Photo)

The 30-year-old has reached a personal agreement with the Turkish club and is working on terminating his contract with Atletico.

Once that is settled, he is expected to travel to Istanbul to complete the move.

The club has already strengthened its ranks with the signings of Wagner Pina and Paul Onuachu, signaling its intent to challenge the traditional Istanbul giants in the upcoming season.

Across the league

On the continental front, Turkish clubs are aiming for more than just domestic dominance.

Fenerbahçe, guided by Mourinho, is targeting the Champions League, while Galatasaray and Beşiktaş are reinforcing for the Europa League and Conference League campaigns.

Rumors and whispers

Fenerbahçe are monitoring Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford and Aston Villa’s Leon Bailey, both viewed as potential additions to Mourinho’s attack.

For one that sounds a bit far-fetched, the Istanbul-based club has also submitted a 40 million euro bid for Raphinha, though Barcelona remain intent on keeping the Brazilian winger.

Meanwhile, İrfan Can Kahveci is reportedly frustrated by a lack of minutes at Fenerbahçe. The midfielder has instructed his agent to seek a move elsewhere, with Beşiktaş showing early interest.