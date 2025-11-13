Türkiye’s bid to return to football’s grandest stage takes center stage this Saturday, when the national team host Bulgaria at Bursa’s Timsah Arena in a pivotal 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

The match kicks off at 8:00 p.m. local time and could redefine Group E’s standings – and Türkiye’s destiny.

Led by Italian coach Vincenzo Montella, the Crescent-Stars sit second in Group E with nine points, three behind flawless Spain but with a crucial game in hand.

A win in Bursa would catapult Türkiye to the top ahead of the final matchday, when they travel to Alicante to face Spain on Nov. 18 in what could become a straight shootout for automatic qualification.

Under UEFA’s qualification format, only group winners advance directly to the 2026 World Cup in Canada, Mexico and the United States, while runners-up must navigate the high-stakes March 2026 playoffs.

For Türkiye, who have not appeared at the tournament since their legendary third-place finish in 2002, this campaign is about redemption and revival.

Türkiye’s pursuit

Spain remain the benchmark, winning all four of their matches while scoring 15 goals and conceding none.

Türkiye trail with three wins and one loss, boasting 13 goals scored and 10 conceded.

Georgia sit third with three points, while Bulgaria’s campaign has been disastrous – four losses, 16 goals conceded, and just one scored.

Montella’s men have bounced back impressively since their 3-2 home defeat to Georgia in September.

They responded with emphatic wins, including a commanding 3-0 victory over Bulgaria in Sofia last month, followed by a composed 4-0 rout of Luxembourg in a friendly that showcased their depth and flair.

Stakes in Bursa

The equation is simple but unforgiving: if Türkiye beat Bulgaria and later earn at least a draw in Spain, they will likely top Group E due to their superior goal difference.

But a slip in Bursa could hand Spain an early ticket to the World Cup before the final round even begins.

The Timsah Arena will host a feverish atmosphere, with over 40,000 fans expected to back a side that has reignited national pride.

“This team is hungry and fearless,” Montella said earlier this week. “We know what is at stake – we’re not just chasing points, we’re chasing history.”

Rivalry revisited

Türkiye and Bulgaria share nearly a century of footballing history, meeting 32 times since 1925. Bulgaria once dominated the rivalry in the 1970s and 1980s, but the tide has long turned.

In their past four meetings, Türkiye have won three, including a 3-0 triumph in Sofia in October where Bulgaria failed to register a shot on target.

The Crescent-Stars are unbeaten in their last five home games against Bulgaria (W3 D2), and the gulf in quality has rarely looked wider.

Türkiye’s key weapons

Montella’s approach revolves around balance and intensity. His 4-2-3-1 formation features Inter Milan’s midfield general Hakan Çalhanoğlu, whose set-piece precision and leadership have been invaluable.

The captain has tallied two goals and three assists in qualifiers, controlling tempo from deep.

Fenerbahçe's Kerem Aktürkoğlu leads Türkiye’s scoring charts with four goals, terrorizing defenders with his speed and agility.

Behind him, Real Madrid’s 20-year-old Arda Güler provides a creative spark – his curling strike against Bulgaria in Sofia was one of the goals of the campaign.

Juventus forward Kenan Yıldız adds unpredictability in attack, while Galatasaray goalkeeper Uğurcan Çakır has kept three clean sheets, anchoring a defense that continues to improve after early stumbles.

Injuries to Can Uzun (Eintracht Frankfurt) and Yunus Akgün (Galatasaray) slightly weaken the squad’s depth, but Montella is expected to field his strongest XI with minimal rotation.

Bulgaria’s struggles and hope

Bulgaria, managed by Ilian Iliev, face a mountain to climb.

Their campaign has unraveled amid poor form and defensive lapses.

Team captain Kiril Despodov remains their lone attacking outlet – responsible for Bulgaria’s only goal in the qualifiers.

Midfielder Ilia Gruev brings work rate and composure, but the absence of injured striker Aleksandar Kolev leaves the attack blunt.

Goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov has faced 30 shots on target in four matches, often left exposed by a fragile back line.

Iliev’s likely 5-3-2 formation will emphasize compactness and counterattacks, but Türkiye’s pace on the flanks could prove overwhelming.

“We know Türkiye’s strength in transition,” Iliev admitted. “Our goal is to stay organized and take our chances when they come.”

Türkiye’s plan is clear: dominate possession, stretch the defense through wide play, and press Bulgaria into mistakes.

Çalhanoğlu’s diagonal passes often spark transitions, while Aktürkoğlu and Ünder cut inside to exploit space behind defenders.