The French Open, one of the four tennis Grand Slams, has been postponed by a week to May 30 over the COVID-19 pandemic, the French Tennis Federation (FFT) said Thursday.

The tournament, which was postponed by four months last year and took place in front of limited crowds, was due to start on May 23 this year.

This year's edition of the claycourt Grand Slam will finish on June 13, two weeks before the expected start of Wimbledon.

The postponement is set to have an impact on the ATP and WTA calendars, especially on the grasscourt season with tournaments scheduled to start on June 7 in the Netherlands' s'Hertogenbosch (WTA and ATP), Germany's Stuttgart (ATP) and Britain's Nottingham (WTA).