The coronavirus pandemic hit the sports world particularly hard, causing the postponement of major tournaments and negatively affecting the performance of sportsmen and athletes around the world.

Turkey’s world champion wrestler Rıza Kayaalp, however, has so far remained safe from COVID-19 and won his 10th European title in Warsaw, Poland last week.

Regarded as one of the best Turkish wrestlers in history, four-time world champion Kayaalp has already claimed bronze and silver medals in the Olympics and now he is striving to clinch the most important title missing from his trophy cabinet: an Olympic gold medal.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Kayaalp said he wants to stay at the top of his game until he quits wrestling.

"Becoming a European champion for the 10th time means that I have achieved most of the goals I set in my career. It is incredibly difficult to reach Greco-Roman finals for the 11th time in the European championship," he said.

"Only a few wrestlers can do it by staying in shape and keeping your strength. I'm happy to achieve whatever I thought was possible as a younger wrestler."

Kayaalp now focuses on being successful at the Tokyo Olympics, which had to be rescheduled for July 23-Aug. 8, 2021, due to the coronavirus outbreak.

"Because I may not have this opportunity again," said Kayaalp, who is now 31.

He added that winning a gold medal at the European Championships was a morale-boosting victory for him.

"When I became a European champion again, I rediscovered myself and it motivated me even more. I believe that I can claim similar successes in the upcoming matches."

Kayaalp says a short break between two tournaments affects his form positively.

"When there is a short break before an upcoming tournament, where you enter as a champion, your self-confidence does not go away. This self-confidence becomes permanent for two or three months for me, which is an advantage."

Kayaalp wants to prepare for the Olympics in the best way possible. "I will do my best to become an Olympic champion. I will push my limits during every game."

Step away from becoming a legend

Kayaalp has bagged eight world championship medals, 10 European wrestling titles, and two Olympics medals in his illustrious career. "I only need the Olympic gold medal to become a wrestling legend."

"I have captured silver and bronze medals at the Olympics. After winning a gold medal in the Olympics, maybe I can pass most athletes in terms of achievement. I have enough medals, but I need the Olympic gold medal. If I claim the gold, they will call me a legend."