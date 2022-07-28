A total of 27 skeletons were discovered in a burial pit carved into rocks in the eastern Turkish province of Adıyaman on Wednesday. The discovery came to light when locals alerted the authorities about the illegal excavation by treasure seekers in a rural area of the Gölbaşı district.

Initial findings dated skeletons in Roman-era graves to 1,600 years ago. Archaeologists are now examining the findings.

Along with skeletons, broken lachrymatory bottles, a staple of ancient Roman tombs and three intact spindle whorls, usually found in ancient graves of women, were discovered in the grave. Authorities told the media outlets that it was the first time that such a large number of skeletons were found in a single grave in the region. An investigation is underway into the illegal excavation while suspects remain at large.

The history of Adıyaman province dates back to 40,000 B.C. The Romans arrived in the Adıyaman region around 72 A.D.

Turkey is home to a countless number of ancient sites and artifacts and carries out extensive work to ensure that the cultural heritage is not exploited by treasure hunters and smugglers.