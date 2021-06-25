Istanbul Airport became Turkey’s first airport to formally reserve a place exclusively for plane spotters, with enthusiasts armed with cameras flocking to the space overlooking the airport’s runways on Friday after its inauguration.

“The IGA heard our voice. We are grateful,” said Sarper Duman, a high school student who took up the hobby two years ago, referring to airport’s operator. Duman said he had joined others petitioning online for a place for them at the city’s largest airport. “This is a perfect venue for spotting,” he added. Arman Haliloğlu, son of a former aviation company executive, said he came from Alanya to Istanbul just for plane spotting at the airport. “It is good to have this view of the airport,” he told Anadolu Agency (AA). Oğulcan Bingöl, another plane spotter, said he used to take photos secretly at the city’s Atatürk and Sabiha Gökçen airports and it was good to have a legal place at last. “I hope other airports will give us such spaces,” he said.

The spotting space is situated at a point overlooking the runway and with a clear view of the air traffic control tower. Plane spotters are required to register before visiting the venue through the airport’s website. Plane spotting applicants are given entry cards and are required to give their HES (Life Fits Into Home, in Turkish "Hayat Eve Sığar") code as a measure against the coronavirus pandemic.

The venue will be open only Saturday between 8 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. for now, while plane spotters will be given a free shuttle ride to the venue inside the airport.