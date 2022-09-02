As the West Nile virus claims lives in neighboring Greece, Türkiye is on alert over infection risk from mosquitoes. “There is no obstacle for a mosquito arriving from abroad to thrive here,” Associate Professor Erdal Polat from Istanbul University says.

Almost 190 people across the EU have been confirmed to have contracted the West Nile virus this year.

According to the weekly report released in the second week of August by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) on threats from communicable diseases, a total of 188 cases of human infections have been reported since the beginning of the transmission season up to and including Aug. 13, latest date with available data.

By far, the most, or 144, were reported in Italy, where there were also 10 deaths. Other infections were registered in Greece, at 39, Austria, where there were two, two also in Romania and one in Slovakia. In addition, Serbia, which borders the EU, recorded 34 infections and three deaths. According to the ECDC, the transmission season usually lasts from June to November.

In Greece, 11 people have died so far. The West Nile virus affects birds, but also horses and humans. In humans, the infection is mostly inconspicuous or mild.

The proximity of Türkiye and Greece alerted the experts who pointed out that there were no efficient vaccines or any other antiviral agents to fight the West Nile virus.

They warn that migratory birds can carry the virus to Türkiye, a stopover for birds from all across the world migrating between north and south.

Kenan Midilli, a virology expert from Istanbul University, told Demirören News Agency (DHA) on Friday that most of the infected people did not exhibit any symptoms and pointed out the cases in the past in Istanbul. “Only 20% of infected people have symptoms, including fever, fatigue, vomiting, headache and the disease usually lasts for two to six days. Only one in 150 people suffer from a severe disease and it is mostly among children and people above the age of 50,” he said. Midilli recommended the public to take protective measures, such as effectively blocking any spaces in doors or windows that mosquitos can penetrate into, using repellents and wearing clothes with long sleeves against bites.

Erdal Polat says culex, a genus of mosquitos acting as a host of the virus, was the most prevalent species in Istanbul. “The virus will definitely be here sooner or later. It usually emerges in months of bird migration, from September and October to May and June. As for culex, it is a widespread species but it is particularly concentrated in Silivri (district of Istanbul), in areas further closer to the Black Sea coast,” he said, noting that the mosquitos breed in stagnant freshwater.