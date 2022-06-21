A ram (male sheep) is not exactly an example of animal loyalty, something mainly associated with dogs, and its ilk is known for mindless actions like herd mentality often end up with their own death. Five days after the Turkish breeder sold him to another breeder, the ram showed up at his doorstep, walking for 30 kilometers (18.6 miles)

The surprised breeder, who lives in the central province of Eskişehir, was stunned at how the ram found his way back home – passing through four villages and the border of Kütahya, a neighboring province where he sold him.. Suspicious at first, whether it was his ram, Kök called the buyer and found out that the ram was indeed missing. “I called out the ram and he almost jumped on me. The buyer told me he pursued the ram, but he dodged his pursuers. Once, they discovered he mingled with herds of sheep along the way, but he fled again,” he told İhlas News Agency (İHA) on Tuesday.

Impressed by ram’s feat, Kök decided to buy him back, paying an extra $57 (TL 1,000) to get him back, in addition to the original price of $144 (TL 2,500).

For now, Kök will keep the ram, at a time when sales are buzzing for breeders across the country ahead of Islamic Qurban Bayram (Eid al-Adha), as rams are among the sacrificial animals.