An earthquake of magnitude 5.1 hit western Turkey's Izmir province early Monday.
The earthquake occurred at 8:46 a.m. local time (5:46 a.m. GMT) at a depth of 20.6 kilometers, Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said, adding that the epicenter of the quake was Izmir's Karaburun district.
The earthquake was followed by four aftershocks with magnitudes 4.8 and 4.7.
The quake was also felt in the neighboring provinces as well as Greece's Lesbos.
Izmir is no stranger to earthquakes with the most recent being a magnitude 6.6 quake in October 2020 that caused the death of 116 people, leading to reconstruction projects.
