Turkey reported over 5,000 new coronavirus infections on Sunday.

A total of 5,277 new cases, including 684 symptomatic patients, were confirmed across the country, according to Health Ministry data.

Turkey’s overall case tally crossed 2.42 million, including 25,073 deaths with 140 new fatalities recorded over the past day.

As many as 5,860 more patients recovered in the country, taking the total over 2.3 million.

More than 28 million COVID-19 tests have been carried out in Turkey to date, with 148,425 more done over the past 24 hours.

The latest figures show that the number of COVID-19 patients in critical condition has dropped to 1,905.

Turkey has vaccinated more than 1.2 million people since the start of administering COVID-19 shots developed by China's Sinovac in Turkey, health ministry data showed Sunday.

Earlier on Sunday Turkish Health Minster Fahrettin Koca announced on his Twitter account that 6.5 million doses of China's CoronaVac vaccine will be delivered to Turkey on Monday.

Mass vaccinations began in Turkey on Jan. 14 after the first batch of 3 million doses of the vaccine developed by China's Sinovac Biotech arrived on Dec. 30. Later, the second consignment of 10 million doses was approved.