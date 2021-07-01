Turkey on Thursday unveiled a four-year plan for combating violence towards women. President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced that the plan includes five main goals, 28 strategies and 227 actions and the first goal was to revise legislation and apply them effectively.

“Fight against violence towards women have always been our priority. I supported every step taken to that extent,” Erdoğan said as he unveiled the fourth action plan in fight against violence targeting women.

The plan aims to reduce the number of cases of domestic violence and notorious “femicides.” Erdoğan, top government officials and representatives of nongovernmental organizations convened at the presidential complex in the capital Ankara on Thursday for the launch of the plan.

Erdoğan said the violence towards women had many different aspects and they first need to examine the factors contributing to the violence and eliminate them. “The possibility of children who considers violence as a normal behavior as future culprits of violence is high. The violence also aggravates rates of depression, crime rate and overall unrest in the society. We need to tackle the issue sincerely. Violence towards women is a problem all countries faced. We are trying to overcome it with legal regulations, measures of prevention and protection,” he said. Erdoğan noted that the action plan, whose first edition was issued in 2007, were always being updated.

Last year, 266 women were victims of women’s murders, often at the hands of their spouses, relatives or male friends. Some 95 women were killed in the first four months of this year according to the Interior Ministry. A report by the ministry presented to the parliament last month indicates a drop in the number of domestic violence cases this year, from 77,000 to 73,000 in the first four months of 2021, while murders of women increased to 95 from 73 in the same period. Culprits were mostly husbands and boyfriends but 15% of victims suffered at the hands of their parents, siblings or children. Though several cases of domestic violence taking place outside drew public ire, the majority of domestic violence cases took place in the homes of victims.