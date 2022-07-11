Goats are generally known for their stubbornness, but Karakız's struggle to survive is beyond stubbornness. The goat who made a desperate "swim" to avoid being slaughtered as sacrifice on the first day of Qurban Bayram, also known as Eid al-Adha, in the southern Turkish province of Mersin, finally got her freedom and another shot at life.

The four-legged fugitive will be sent to an animal shelter in the southwestern province of Izmir to join her friend "Ferdinand," a cow that won over hearts across the country for its resilience in 2018, after the popular Turkish singer Haluk Levent decided to purchase the animal and spare it from slaughter.

Karakız, who was bought for sacrifice by one of the residents, Lüfti Turaç, fled for three days in Mersin's Erdemli district. The runaway goat, which was last seen by residents near the coast of the Arpaçbahşiş neighborhood on Friday, jumped into the sea to avoid being caught and swam for about 600 meters as some residents attempted to retrieve it. Realizing that the goat was going to drown, the local residents went into the sea and saved her.

The gendarmerie in Erdemli first reached the seller based on the goat's earring and then delivered her to Turaç. Noting that he bought three goats for the sacrifice, Turaç told Ihlas News Agency (IHA) that Haluk Levent called him and they came to an agreement on the phone.

“Maybe she was going to go on vacation to Cyprus,” he joked.

Karakız was bought by the Turkish rock star and founder of Anatolian Public and Peace Platform (AHBAP), Haluk Levent. Then she was received by Faruk Kılınç, the Mersin city vice head of AHBAP to be taken to a farm in Izmir's Kemalpaşa district, which serves as a sanctuary for animals from all around Turkey including those saved from death by Levent and his charity movement AHBAP.

"Our Karakız is very fond of her freedom. She has been traveling for three days. We are here to send her to Ferdinand," said Kılınç, adding that Karakız will retire in the farm.

"There is not a single Ferdinand there, this is how we collect our animals that are in need and are fond of freedom. The goat is happy. We think she will be much happier when she gets to her friends," he added.

The Qurban Bayram holiday, or the "Feast of Sacrifice," is held to commemorate Abraham's test of faith. Muslims slaughter livestock and distribute the meat to family and community members and those less fortunate. This custom takes place following a special prayer held on the morning of the first day and continues up until the third day of the holiday.