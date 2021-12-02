The admiration of the Turkish-built versions of the Fiat Regata is a serious matter in Turkey. In one such case, a Turkish man in Antalya was ostracized by his neighbors for going against his own will forbidding his children from selling the car after he dies and selling his immaculately kept – the vehicle still even has its plastic coverings – 1994 Tofaş Doğan SLX Model 2 to a millionaire.

The shunning was so serious, he couldn't show his face in public. There was only one thing he could do: He bought back the vehicle.

The 1994 Fiat-Tofaş Doğan SLX Model 2, Antalya, Turkey, Dec. 1, 2021. (IHA Photo)

Abdullah Şimşek kept the 1994 model Tofaş Doğan SLX Model 2 he bought in Antalya in original factory condition. He even stipulated in his will that his children could not sell the car. But despite this, he sold one of his two cars to a millionaire who had recently won the lottery.

Following the sale, Şimşek was unable to go out in public because of the reactions from his neighbors.

Hearing that the millionaire had sold the car to someone else, Şimşek quickly bought the car back for almost the same price. When Şimşek was reunited with the car months later, he kissed the car, and his first words were: "There is absolutely no breaking of the will from now on. The matter is closed.”

Abdullah Şimşek cleans his burgundy 1994 Fiat-Tofaş Doğan SLX Model 2, Antalya, Turkey, Dec. 1, 2021. (IHA Photo)

Abdullah Şimşek, a father of two who works as a car washer in Konyaaltı district's Aşağıkaraman, bought two original Doğan SLX brand cars, with mint parts and paint, three years ago. Şimşek hasn't driven either of them, one of which is green and the other burgundy, since the day he bought them, and maintains them in a specially built garage. He keeps the cars in immaculate condition and even takes his shoes off to get in. As an added precaution, he sends his vehicles to statutory inspections via tow truck, worrying that a scratch or accident could occur along the way if he drove them.

Abdullah Şimşek takes off his shoes as he gets in his 1994 Fiat-Tofaş Doğan SLX Model 2, Antalya, Turkey, Dec. 1, 2021. (IHA Photo)

Strict will of no sale

Şimşek said he wrote in his will that his two children were forbidden from selling or driving the vehicles. "I definitely don't want them to sell or drive them. If they do something like that, I don't even want them to come to my grave after I die. I would see them as not valuing me,” he said.

Lottery winner Murat Tokmak, who had followed Şimşek's interesting love of cars on the news, visited him to see the vehicles. Tokmak fell in love with the cars as soon as he saw them and told Şimşek that he wanted to buy the burgundy vehicle. The two negotiated for three months. Şimşek valued his vehicle at TL 130,000 ($9,656), which is above its normal value. Tokmak accepted the price immediately, loaded the vehicle onto a tow truck, and they went to the notary public to complete the sale.

After betraying his own will to sell the vehicle, Şimşek started to receive negative feedback and messages. After countless daily phone calls and messages, he began to regret his decision. When he heard that Tokmak had sold the vehicle to Kerim Avuccular, he took action. Şimşek and Avuccular agreed on the sale price of TL 130,500 (around $10,000). Of course, after the sale, Şimşek did not drive the car but took it to his garage via a tow truck.

Recalling the reactions he received, Şimşek said: "When I broke my will, I was constantly confronted with comments like, 'How could you sell the car? You weren't going to sell the car, what happened?' The words deeply hurt me. I became unable to explain the situation to my friends and relatives, I could not even go out. I lost sleep at night. My psychology went downhill. After this experience, there is absolutely no breaking the will. I will not sell this car. The topic is closed. I will stand behind the statement in my will, everything that is in the will. This is a special love. It cannot be explained, it can only be experienced.”

He said he will put the car back in his specially made garage. “I couldn't replace it. It was just an empty space. I thought about putting another car there, I just couldn't. I can't tell you how happy I am now. I'm as happy as if I found my lost child," he added.