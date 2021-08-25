Three days of celebrations for the 950th anniversary of the Battle of Manzikert (Malazgirt) kicked off on Tuesday. They are expected to culminate in one big ceremony on Wednesday with an event that will be attended by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and other dignitaries. Events, which also include remembrance for fallen soldiers of the Seljuk army, are being held in the eastern Turkish province of Muş, where the battle took place, in the present-day Malazgirt district and in Bitlis province where the Turkish army camped before the battle in 1071 against Byzantine forces.

The ceremonies are being held under strict measures against the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which limited attendance in last year’s events. Social distancing and mandatory mask rules are in place at the event venues. In Malazgirt, a parade was held and other events centered on a national park where a yurt representing the place where Seljuk Sultan Alp Arslan stayed before the battle was erected. An Ottoman (successors to Seljuk rule in Anatolia) military band concert launched the events. The park also hosts more yurts where exhibitions on Seljuk and Turkish history are on display, as well as exhibitions on Turkish culture and handcrafts. During the celebrations, teams will compete in traditional sports in various tournaments of horseback archery, cirit (the ancient Turkish sport of mounted javelin throwing) and horse races.

An aerial view of yurts set up for celebrations in Ahlat, Bitlis, eastern Turkey, Aug. 25, 2021. (İHA PHOTO)

A similar venue, complete with yurts, was established in Bitlis’ Ahlat district, where a complex dedicated to the youth was inaugurated near the event venue last year.

The exact location of the battlefield is not known; however, a group of researchers is currently working in Malazgirt to find it and recently discovered remnants of weapons from the battle in a vast field.

August is viewed as a “month of victories” in Turkish history and the Battle of Manzikert was the first among them. It changed the fate of Turks in Anatolia, dealt a blow to Byzantine rule and ultimately led to calls for a new Crusade against Muslims.

As Sultan Alp Arslan, one of the most successful rulers of the Seljuks, made territorial gains in present-day Syria and the east of present-day Turkey, the Byzantine army led by Emperor Romanos IV moved to stop him. The Seljuk army was outnumbered by the massive forces of Byzantines but military tactics eventually gave the upper hand to the Turkish side, which managed to defeat the enemy and capture the emperor. The battle demonstrated that the rule of nomadic Turkic tribes evolved into small states was here to stay in Anatolia. Some two centuries after the battle, one of those tribes went on to found the Ottoman Empire, which captured the last Byzantine stronghold in 1453 and permanently made Turkey a homeland for Turks.