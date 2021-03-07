Turkey on Sunday reported 11,187 new coronavirus cases, including 735 symptomatic patients, according to the Health Ministry.

The total number of cases in the country passed 2.78 million, while the nationwide death toll reached 29,030, with 65 fatalities over the past day.

As many as 7,785 more patients in the country won the battle against the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries to over 2.62 million.

More than 34.12 million coronavirus tests have been conducted in Turkey to date, with 129,299 since Saturday.

The latest figures show that the number of COVID-19 patients in critical condition stands at 1,261.

Turkey’s three biggest cities, Istanbul, Ankara and Izmir, experienced a rise in coronavirus cases over the last week as the eastern and southeastern parts of the country enjoyed a relative calm, data from the Health Ministry showed.

On Jan. 14, Turkey began a mass COVID-vaccination campaign, starting with health care workers along with top officials to encourage public confidence in the vaccines.

Turkey started to gradually normalize from coronavirus restrictions as of March 1.

The pandemic has claimed nearly 2.59 million lives in 192 countries and regions since it originated in China in December 2019.

Over 116.62 million cases have been reported worldwide, with recoveries now surpassing 65.93 million, according to figures compiled by the U.S.' Johns Hopkins University.

The U.S., India, and Brazil remain the worst-hit countries in terms of cases.