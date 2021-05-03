A virus-like particle (VLP) vaccine, one of its kind currently in development in Turkey against the coronavirus, will be ready for use by the end of the year, professor Hasan Mandal, head of the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Turkey (TÜBİTAK) said Monday.

TÜBİTAK oversees the collective and individual efforts of scientists at Turkish universities who are striving to prepare the country’s first vaccine against the deadly disease. It also endorses drug development and Mandal said two locally-made drugs against the coronavirus will be in use in August.

The VLP vaccine will start the final phase in its development, Phase 3 trials, in August. Mandal told broadcaster CNN Türk in an interview that they plan to start production while the vaccine is in the last stage. He added that it was likely that its jabs would be presented to the public in autumn.

He said two other COVID-19 vaccines were expected to be ready by the end of the year and all had a high potential of efficiency against different variants of the coronavirus.

Despite a widespread vaccination campaign, the country has been struggling to contain skyrocketing infection numbers in the past weeks.

With Sunday’s figures, the total COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the outbreak in the country reached 4.8 million, while the total death toll stood at 40,844. For recoveries, 75,182 patients were declared recovered by the ministry, bringing the total figure to 4.48 million.

After witnessing an overwhelming number of new infections, the government decided to reintroduce several restrictions that had been previously eased as part of the normalization process.