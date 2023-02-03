Türkiye's flagship development agency, the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA), continues to expand its humanitarian and medical support to African countries, as the organization announces it offered a wide scope of free health services to Chad citizens recently.

According to the written statement from TIKA, a medical team of 12 people, who went to Chad from Türkiye as part of the "Friendly Hand to Health Project" in cooperation with Dost Eli Association and the Ministry of Health of Chad, free health care services were provided at Nama Hospital in the Encemine 8. Ndjari district.

With the health service offered between January 20-29, 78 surgical operations, 1,535 dental treatments, 952 ear, nose and throat treatments were provided while general health screening was performed for 957 people.

The Turkish health team met with local institutions and Chad Ministry of Health officials at the end of the eight days of activities, and exchanged information about new health projects that can be implemented in the country.

TIKA, which has opened some 22 offices throughout Africa and conducted some 1,884 projects supporting the continent's development, welfare and peace over the past five years, keeps its continuous presence in several countries across the continent including Uganda, Ethiopia, Zambia, Kenya and Cameroon.