The Barhal River in the Yusufeli district of Türkiye's northeastern Artvin has emerged as a preferred location often visited by domestic rafting and canoeing enthusiasts, the mayor of the district noted recently.

According to Anadolu Agency (AA) reports, a group of seven people arriving from different cities alongside the mayor of Yusufeli, Eyüp Aytekin, experienced adrenaline-filled moments by rafting in the wild waters of the Barhal River.

The athletes, rowing for approximately 10 kilometers (6.37 miles), concluded the course at the point where the Barhal River meets the Yusufeli Dam lake.

The Yusufeli Dam area that was submerged after the impoundment of Yusufeli Dam and the hydroelectric power plant in November 2022 captivates with its scenic scenery and has been also attracting several local canoeists and sports enthusiasts.

After the boat was caught in a whirlpool and capsized, the athletes fell into the water but managed to get back on the boat. They quickly situated themselves and successfully completed the course.

After the rafting experience, Aytekin spoke to AA, noting that Yusufeli is a perfect spot for adrenaline sports.

Raft enthusiasts wait on the shores of the Barhal River in the Yusufeli district of northeastern Artvin province, Türkiye, July 3, 2023. (AA Photo)

Aytekin emphasized that the Barhal River, formed by the waters coming from the foothills of the Kaçkar Mountains, has an extremely exciting structure for rafting and canoeing, and he mentioned that the river hosts many rafting enthusiasts throughout the year.

In addition, he said that he personally enjoys rafting whenever he has the chance as he invited all rafting and nature enthusiasts to visit the district.

One of the jewels of the Black Sea region, Artvin province is famous for its tall mountains, crater lakes, emerald green forests, waterfalls and wildlife. Evolving as an alternative destination for true adventurers and nature lovers, this northeastern province bordering Georgia mesmerizes its visitors with its mountains, reaching as high as 4,000 meters (13,000 feet).