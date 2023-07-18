As more archaeological finds come up every day in Türkiye, we can add classic cars found in caves to the list too. So how did it get there? Is there a Godfather-esque backstory behind it?

According to recent local media reports, the Cave Research Group of Hacettepe University (HÜMAK), which has been conducting cave exploration in Türkiye’s Antalya for the past five years, came across a Murat 124 model car inside a cave located within the boundaries of the Ormana neighborhood.

While the license plate was found near the car, it was determined that the vehicle itself was decaying.

The team descended into a cave approximately 50 meters (164 feet) deep and encountered a Murat 124 model car that had been pushed into the cave many years ago.

The Italian classic Fiat 124 was branded the "Murat 124" in Türkiye and was produced by Turkish carmaker TOFAŞ in 1971. The model is named after Sultan Murad I, who ruled when Bursa was the capital of the Ottoman Empire. The car has a cult following in Türkiye.

Ahmet Öztürk, the president of HÜMAK, stated: "All the team members who descended into the cave were excited. Due to the car we saw inside we decided to name this cave 'Arabalı Mağara' ('Car Cave'). The vertical depth of this cave is approximately 40-50 meters. The mapping works are still ongoing, so the exact depth of the horizontal part has not been determined yet. Currently, we estimate that it has advanced about 70 meters."

Ahmet Öztürk mentioned that they had discovered a total of 19 caves during their five-year study in the Ormana neighborhood.

A decayed model of the Murat 124 car found in a cave in southern Antalya province, Türkiye, July 18, 2023. (IHA Photo)

"This year marks the fifth year of our exploration in the Ormana neighborhood. During these explorations, we descended into and examined 15 caves based on reports from residents. In addition to that, we have independently discovered and explored four caves through our land surveys,” he said.

“There is a karstic terrain in the vicinity of Altınbeşik Cave and the Ormana area, which has high potential. Our priority is to map the discovered caves and then hand them over to geologists. The region has various sinkholes and caves, each formed by different formations. We will continue our field studies," Öztürk added.

General view of the cave with the decayed Murat 124 car in the background, Antalya, southern Türkiye, July 17, 2023. (IHA Photo)

Aybüke Seçen, a member of HÜMAK, said they have been conducting expeditions in the region since around 2019.

“In this particular cave, we encountered a green Murat 124 car, which was interesting. The entrance to the cave is quite dangerous. We used the French technique because the terrain is cracked. It descends vertically for about 50 meters, and when you reach the bottom, you encounter the Murat 124 car,” she explained.

“Some parts of it rise to a gallery and extend horizontally for about 70 meters. Like every cave, this cave has its unique beauty. As a caver, I am happy," Seçen noted.

Burhan Taştan, another member of HÜMAK said: "I have been a member of the club for seven years. We have been conducting research in the region for about four years. Today, based on a tip from a local villager, we entered a new cave.”

A Murat 124 car that was restored by a Turkish man, Antalya, Türkiye, July 11, 2022. (AA Photo)

“Over time, a car from about 30 years ago was thrown into the cave. They somehow dragged it here and rolled it into the cave. Naturally, rocks have fallen over the years due to rain. We named this cave the 'Arabalı Mağara' ('Car Cave'). The entrance to this cave was quite challenging for us. The rock structures are in a fragmented state. Descending into this cave provided good training and experience for our new members,” Taştan said.

The mystery continues...