The stony corals or coral Cladocora caespitosa, characteristic of the waters of the Mediterranean Sea, are facing extinction risks due to climate change and fishing, a recent study conducted by the Turkish Marine Research Foundation (TÜDAV) and Çanakkale Onsekiz Mart University revealed.

Professor Bayram Öztürk, head of TÜDAV and a faculty member at Istanbul University Faculty of Aquatic Sciences, highlighted the threat posed by climate change to these corals, commonly known as cushion corals.

They are the only species in the Turkish seas that turn white as a result of climate change, which causes their temperature to rise and eventually leads to their death in temperature fluctuations, the professor explained.

Located in Türkiye's northwest, the Çanakkale Dardanos Cladocora Reef Site is recognized as the most extensive reef habitat of the scleractinian coral C. caespitosa in the country. The scientific monitoring and research led by the marine foundation primarily focus on raising awareness about coral colonies damaged because of illegal fishing activities.

Pointing out that this coral marine reserve was officially declared a protected area, Öztürk noted that it was the species taken under the protection by TÜDAV last year. Öztürk stressed the significance of protection and highlighted the publication of a book on the stony corals in Dardanos and their conservation by associate professor Barış Özalp.

"The important part is that these corals are endemic. The study identified nearly 400 groups of them. But these stony corals are threatened by the climate crisis because they are gradually turning white at certain points," he reiterated.

Besides the impact on stony corals, Öztürk noted that climate change also influences the influx of alien species into the Mediterranean and leads to demographic changes among existing species, ultimately resulting in a shift and decline in biodiversity.

He further explained that climate change is gradually causing the deterioration of other species and ecosystems, such as eels and sea reefs.

"These riffs are also starting to break down slowly due to temperature changes and anomalies," he said.

Barış Özalp, from Çanakkale Onsekiz Mart University, on the other hand, highlighted it is important for citizens to know that there is a protected area in Çanakkale.

"We have exquisite and impressive coasts in Türkiye. But there is only one coral reef. This is also the transit area for commercial ships. It's important that they know it's a conservation area though," he explained.

Adding that purse seine vessels present another threat to the ecosystems, Özalp urged citizens to be careful when it comes to this matter and report the boats regardless of their size to law enforcement agencies in the region.