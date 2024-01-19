The much-anticipated Axiom-3 mission, which had been delayed a few times due to different reasons, finally blasted off with Türkiye’s first astronaut Alper Gezeravcı, from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, heading to the International Space Station (ISS) on Thursday.

A SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule carrying the Axiom quartet was due for liftoff atop a Falcon 9 rocket at 4:49 p.m. EST (2149 GMT) from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, beginning a planned 36-hour voyage to the orbiting laboratory.

Turkish officials praise groundbreaking journey

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan called the mission with the first-ever Turkish astronaut "historic," saying it marks a "very valuable start to the re-execute mission we carry in history as heirs of a civilization that have made unique contributions to the history of science."

Türkiye's first crewed space journey "will be a milestone for the work we are doing in the Space Homeland and will carry out in the future," the Turkish communications director said on Thursday.

"We take pride in experiencing the effort-filled story of the Türkiye Century reaching into space, realizing another dream that has been anticipated for years to come true," Fahrettin Altun said on X about the historic mission, which is due to take off from the US state of Florida within hours.

"Türkiye is witnessing a historic moment," he added.

Meanwhile, industry and technology minister said Col. Alper Gezeravcı’s journey to space would leave a lasting and positive mark on society in Türkiye.

"Not only Alper's dreams, but also the dreams of Turkish children and youth will exceed the limits of the sky," Mehmet Fatih Kacır told Anadolu Agency (AA) speaking hours before Gezeravcı’s launch from the U.S.' Kennedy Space Center.

Many countries have sent astronauts to the International Space Station (ISS) Kacır noted, adding that Türkiye will be sending its first space traveler and astronaut to the orbiting laboratory as part of its National Space Program.

Liftoff was initially planned for Jan. 9 but was postponed twice to Jan. 17 and then to Jan. 18.

Four space travelers from Türkiye, Spain, Italy, and Sweden will conduct over 30 scientific experiments and demonstrations on the ISS as part of the Ax3 mission.

Yusuf Kıraç, the president of the Turkish Space Agency (TUA), said this was a day Türkiye has been waiting for for many years. "Alper will hopefully successfully complete 13 scientific studies to pave the way for our country's future endeavors.

"Today is a milestone for us, but it will continue. Our Moon program, sending our own people with our own launch systems, is the main goal for us."

Hasan Mandal, head of the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Türkiye (TÜBITAK), said this would be a historic day for Türkiye, adding: "We are realizing one of the missions that will leave a mark on history in the Turkish Century."

The mission marks the third such flight organized by Houston-based Axiom over the past two years as the company builds on its business of putting astronauts sponsored by foreign governments and private enterprises into Earth orbit.

The company charges its customers at least $55 million for each astronaut seat.

Originally scheduled for Wednesday, the launch was postponed for 24 hours to allow more time for final inspections and data analysis, including an issue related to the parachute system used to slow the capsule's return descent before splashdown, the company said.

The latest forecast for Thursday's launch window predicted an 80% chance of favorable weather conditions.

Plans for the Axiom-3 mission call for the crew to spend roughly 14 days aboard the ISS conducting more than 30 scientific experiments, most of them focused on the effects of spaceflight on human health and disease.

More symbolically, the mission reflects the growing number of nations venturing to Earth orbit as a way of enhancing global prestige, military prowess and satellite-based communications.

Gezeravcı is being joined by: Italian Air Force Colonel Walter Villadei, 49, Ax-3's designated pilot; Swedish aviator Marcus Wandt, 43, another mission specialist; and retired NASA astronaut Michael López-Alegría, 65, a dual citizen of Spain and the United States acting as mission commander. López-Alegría, an Axiom executive, also commanded the company's first mission to the ISS in April 2022.

Axiom said the flight would represent the "first all-European commercial astronaut mission" to the space station.

In May 2023, Axiom-2 launched a team of two Americans and two Saudis, including Rayyanah Barnawi, a biomedical scientist who became the first Arab woman ever sent to orbit, on an eight-day mission to the ISS.

SpaceX, the privately funded rocket and satellite company of billionaire Elon Musk, provides Axiom's launch vehicles and crew capsules under contract, as it has for NASA missions to the ISS. SpaceX also runs mission control for its rocket launches from the company's headquarters near Los Angeles.

NASA, besides furnishing the launch site at Cape Canaveral, assumes responsibility for the astronauts once they rendezvous with the space station.

Axiom, an eight-year-old venture headed by NASA's former ISS program manager, is one of a handful of companies building a commercial space station of its own intended to eventually replace the ISS, which NASA expects to retire around 2030.

Launched to orbit in 1998, the ISS has been continuously occupied since 2000 under a U.S.-Russian-led partnership that includes Canada, Japan and 11 countries that belong to the European Space Agency.