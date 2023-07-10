Cappadocia, known for its enchanting fairy chimneys and breathtaking hot air balloon rides, has not only become a popular tourist destination but also a thriving gastronomy hub in recent years.

Amidst the picturesque region of Göreme, often referred to as Türkiye’s handicraft capital, visitors can now indulge in a diverse range of cuisines prepared by talented foreign chefs hailing from three different countries and cultures.

As travelers take a lunch break from exploring the UNESCO World Cultural Heritage site of Cappadocia, they are presented with the opportunity to dine in Indian, Korean, and two Chinese restaurants, where various delicacies await.

Eylem Alp, the coordinator of the holding that encompasses a Chinese restaurant in the town, told Anadolu Agency (AA) that they witnessed positive responses from the guests who relish both local dishes and the tastes they are accustomed to.

Alp, in addition, noted that their restaurant showcases the culinary skills of chefs from Türkiye, Italy, and Nepal, aiming to extend the average stay of tourists in Cappadocia beyond the average two-day stay.

“Our local dishes, particularly kebabs and oven-baked dry beans, have gained recognition as signature local delicacies. In addition, we prepare internationally acclaimed Italian and Far Eastern dishes. Our restaurant also offers popular dishes from Chinese, Japanese, Thai and Korean cuisines,” Alp explained.

A chef preparing a meal in one of the restaurants, Capadoccia, central Türkiye, July 6, 2023. (AA Photo)

Drawing attention to customer satisfaction, Alp said, “Last week, one of our Indonesian guests said that they could not find such Far Eastern flavors even in their own country. This made us very happy.”

“People should travel to Cappadocia not only for hot air balloons and fairy chimneys but also for gastronomy. Tourism is an ever-expanding realm, and gastronomy is a sector gaining prominence worldwide,” she said.

Pravendra Singh, a skilled Indian cook employed at an Indian restaurant in the town, revealed that he left his birthplace in Delhi and settled in Nevşehir five years ago.

Singh also pointed to a substantial rise in the number of tourists from India visiting the region in recent years, which prompted the opening of the Indian restaurant.

Explaining that he received training on cuisines of different countries in India, Singh said, “People from my country are very delighted to see Indian food served here. They are surprised to see us here.”

David Barnes, a tourist from the United States who had an opportunity to taste international cuisine at different facilities in the region, said he arrived with a friend, positively sharing his fondness for the Capadoccia region.

Reflecting on his experience, Barnes said it is an absolute must-visit destination for everyone.

Indian tourist Paresh Gondkar, on the other hand, stated that he was happy to encounter Indian food in Cappadocia, where he came with his family.