The Museum Hotel from Türkiye's touristic hot spot Cappadocia has earned its place in the list of the world's 50 most luxurious hotels, as determined by the American style magazine Robb Report.

According to the announcement made by Museum Hotel, it is the only hotel from Türkiye to be included in the list, securing its position among a select group of hotels worldwide, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported Monday.

Each year, the "Best of the Best" list evaluates the finest luxury hotels globally, and these establishments become the must-visit destinations for avid travelers exploring the world.

The hotels are rigorously tested by the most discerning travelers around the globe. Their ability to consistently offer a luxurious experience throughout the years forms the criteria for inclusion among the world's best.

Museum Hotel, now listed among the world's top 50 luxury hotels, is situated on the slopes of Uçhisar Castle in Cappadocia. It welcomes visitors from all corners of the world with its concept of a "Living Museum."

As Türkiye's sole Relais & Chateaux designated hotel, the hotel has garnered attention with numerous prestigious awards, solidifying its long-standing success by making it onto this exclusive list.

Positioned in Cappadocia, a UNESCO World Heritage site, with a view of Göreme, Aşk and Güvercinlik valleys, Avanos and Mount Erciyes, the hotel offers 34 rock and traditional stone rooms, as well as poolside suites, catering to both foreign and local tourists.

The hotel showcases unique antiquities from the Hittite, Roman, Seljuk and Ottoman periods, all registered with the Nevşehir Museum, within its rooms, suites, restaurant, lobby and outdoor spaces, exuding traces of history and the region's identity.

General view of floating air balloons from Museum Hotel listed as one of the world's 50 most luxurious hotels by Robb Report, Cappadocia, Türkiye, July 24, 2023. (AA Photo)

Museum Hotel, restored in 1998 and opened for service in 2002, serves as a prime example in the region as the first luxury hotel, preserving the original state of ancient ruins, caves and collapsed houses with meticulous restoration.

Expressing commitment to providing guests with the utmost luxury and service, Tolga Tosun, the hotel's general manager said, "At Museum Hotel, we always prioritize our mission to offer the highest level of luxury and service to our guests."

"To be included among the world's 50 best hotels by a prestigious publication with influence in the global luxury lifestyle sector like Robb Report, based on the votes of the most discerning travelers, is the reward for our efforts," Tosun added.

"We are immensely proud to achieve this success on behalf of our country. Being featured on such a reputable list is a testament to our team's dedicated work and passionate efforts. This achievement indicates that we will continue to host our guests with the same precision and quality in the future," he concluded.