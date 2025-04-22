Pope Francis’ death at age 88 has sparked deep sorrow in the northwestern Turkish town of Iznik, where the pontiff had been scheduled to visit next month to commemorate the 1,700th anniversary of the First Council of Nicaea.

The Vatican announced on Monday that Pope Francis, who had faced ongoing health issues, passed away at the Casa Santa Marta residence. Cardinal Kevin Farrell confirmed the news during a live broadcast, describing the pontiff’s death as a profound loss for Catholics worldwide.

The news came as a shock to the people of Iznik, a historic town in Bursa province, who had been preparing to host the pope on May 24-25. Local authorities and businesses had been working closely with the Culture and Tourism Ministry to finalize restoration and reception efforts around key Christian sites, including the submerged basilica in Lake Iznik and the Hagia Sophia Mosque, originally a church where the First Council was held.

In this undated file photo, a general view shows the historical Hagia Sophia Mosque in İznik, Bursa, northwestern Türkiye. (Shutterstock Photo)

In response to the pontiff’s death, local shopkeepers and residents organized traditional lokma distributions – a symbolic act of mourning in Turkish culture, where sweet fried dough is offered in memory of the deceased.

“His visit would have brought economic vitality and spiritual significance to our town,” one local vendor said. “Now we are left in sorrow and uncertainty about what happens next.”

Residents gathered in prayer, and many expressed disappointment that Pope Francis would no longer be attending the historic event.

“It would have been an extraordinary moment not just for Iznik but for the Christian world,” said a citizen who declined to be named but helped organize a public prayer.

Despite the mourning, preparations for the council anniversary remain underway. Iznik Mayor Kağan Mehmet Usta confirmed on Tuesday that work continues at key locations. “We woke up to the news of Pope Francis’ passing. He had personally expressed his intention to visit Iznik for this significant occasion. We extend our condolences to the Catholic community and all Christians. Our preparations, in cooperation with the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, are ongoing. The basilica site will be transformed into a museum within the next month,” Usta said.

The Vatican is expected to send a delegation to Iznik by the end of April. That team will determine whether the newly elected pope will make Iznik his first official visit.

Pope Francis had spoken with anticipation about his plans to visit Türkiye, saying the anniversary of the Council of Nicaea – a key moment in Christian history – was a milestone for the Church and humanity. “This council was a turning point in the journey of the Church and of all humanity,” he remarked during a public address last November. The year 2025 had been declared a Jubilee Year by the Vatican, and the trip to Iznik was to be one of its central highlights.

Cardinal George Jacob Koovakad, a senior official overseeing the Pope’s travels, visited Iznik earlier this year to inspect the preparations. His visit followed increasing interest from the Vatican since Pope Francis confirmed his travel plans.

Tourism operator Bekir Uslu, who manages a cafe near the basilica site, also expressed sorrow.

“We were saddened by the pope’s death, but we are ready to host whoever comes in his place,” he said. “We will show the warmth and hospitality that Turkish people are known for. All our preparations are complete.”

In this undated file photo, an aerial view shows the submerged St. Neophytos basilica at Iznik Lake in Bursa, northwestern Türkiye. (Shutterstock Photo)

The First Council of Nicaea was convened in A.D. 325 by Roman Emperor Constantine and brought together bishops from across the Christian world to establish foundational doctrines of the faith. Iznik, formerly known in antiquity as Nicaea, remains a site of profound spiritual and historical significance.

Pope Francis previously visited Türkiye in 2014. The May visit would mark his second visit to the country. His previous visit took place from Nov. 28 to Nov. 30, 2014, during which he traveled to Ankara and Istanbul. During that trip, he met with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Greek Orthodox Patriarch Bartholomew and other religious leaders.

Before him, Pope Paul VI (1967), Pope John Paul II (1979) and Pope Benedict XVI (2006) also made papal visits to the country.

While the Vatican has not yet announced whether another church representative will attend the May event in Pope Francis’ place, officials in Iznik say they hope the planned celebrations will continue in some form to honor the pope’s vision and the enduring legacy of the council.