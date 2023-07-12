The picturesque lavender fields in Tekirdağ on the northern coast of the Marmara Sea, have become an enchanting escape for both locals and tourists seeking solace in nature, attracting an increasing number of visitors throughout the season.

Adorned with mesmerizing shades of purple and lilac, the fields adding to the vibrant tourism landscape have hosted around 1 million visitors this year, an official from the provincial tourism directorate said Tuesday.

"We have planted lavender across an expansive 1,250 decares of land in the city. This year, over 1 million visitors flocked to the 20 fields that have undergone impressive development and improvements. Notably, alongside tourists from neighboring countries, visitors from various corners of the globe have come to admire these captivating fields," said Ahmet Hacıoğlu, the Provincial Culture and Tourism director.

While the purple-hued fields predominantly attract local tourists, Hacıoğlu expressed his satisfaction regarding the influx of holidaymakers from nearby cities like Istanbul.

"Especially the recent Qurban holiday (Eid-al-Adha) made the cities close to Istanbul like us happy. Visitors who partake in diverse tourism activities and indulge in our gastronomic delights take delightful strolls along our lavender route," he noted.

"We (expect) the number of visitors to double next year. Twenty more fields are preparing to be opened to visitors. I think that in a short span of time, Tekirdağ will gain recognition not only within Türkiye but also on a global scale, thanks to its cherries, coastline, vineyards, and of course, its captivating lavender fields," Hacıoğlu maintained.

Hakan Turgut, owner of a lavender field in Karahisarlı neighborhood expressed his commitment to providing an exceptional experience to all their guests throughout the season.

Stating that people find tranquility in the lavender fields, Turgut said: "People have been visiting the fields for an entire month, immersing themselves in nature. We created beautiful photo-taking areas for them along with the carefully arranged decorations."

"As the lavenders begin to fade, we now have just a few days left until the harvest. We will conclude the lavender season on a high note with our harvest," Turgut concluded.