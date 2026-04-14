Türkiye is preparing to host COP31 for the first time, with participation expected to exceed 100,000 attendees. The summit is set to position the country as an active implementation partner in global climate governance, supported by both on-the-ground operations and integrated digital coordination systems.

Samed Ağırbaş, president of the Zero Waste Foundation and COP31 High-Level Climate Champion, highlighted the role of former Energy and Natural Resources Minister Berat Albayrak, stating that structural reforms during his tenure placed resource efficiency and productivity at the center of energy policy.

He also noted that a COP31 Digital Coordination Center will be operational, designed to ensure a synchronized support system across both physical and digital platforms.

He emphasized that the primary focus leading up to COP31 is to demonstrate that implementation has already begun, scale it up, and generate fast, tangible impact actions capable of advancing Paris Agreement targets.

Ağırbaş underlined that approximately 100,000 participants are expected for COP31. In addition to established teams and volunteer structures, a dedicated COP31 Digital Coordination Center will manage real-time data flow, participant communication, and operational coordination.

He stated that registration, information dissemination, guidance, and crisis management processes will be fully integrated through a digital infrastructure, ensuring a synchronized hybrid operational model across physical and digital environments.

Working in close coordination with Minister of Environment and Urban Planning Murat Kurum, Ağırbaş noted that a comprehensive volunteer program is being developed to engage individuals and networks contributing to climate solutions across sectors and regions.

He added that discussions are ongoing with multiple stakeholders, including the U.N. Volunteers program, to ensure the initiative is inclusive, impactful, and aligned with the broader climate action agenda.

Ağırbaş stated that international engagements clearly indicate Türkiye is no longer merely a country following climate negotiations, but rather a country producing on-the-ground implementation models and scaling them globally.

He noted that developing countries are closely observing Türkiye’s experience in integrating environmental transformation into its development trajectory while maintaining economic resilience.

The Zero Waste Project initiated under the leadership of Emine Erdoğan has rapidly evolved into an institutionalized framework, integrated into legislation, local government practices, and public awareness.

According to Ağırbaş, international stakeholders increasingly regard this model as a successful transition from policy design to implementation, particularly due to its measurable outcomes and behavioral impact.

He added that in international discussions, the most common feedback highlights Türkiye’s ability to move beyond theoretical frameworks and deliver quantifiable, scalable results.