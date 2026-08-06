Listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, the ancient city of Sardis, the capital of the Lydian Kingdom and the place where the world's first coins were minted, is drawing growing numbers of visitors with its rich archaeological heritage.

Located in Manisa, western Türkiye, Sardis is considered one of Anatolia's most important archaeological sites. Its history dates back to around 1200 B.C.

The ancient city contains numerous structures from the Lydian, Persian, Hellenistic, Roman and Byzantine periods. Visitors can explore the Temple of Artemis, the largest synagogue recorded from the ancient world, the church mentioned in the Gospel of John and the remains of the monumental Roman bath and gymnasium.

Excavations continue at Sardis, where archaeological layers from the Byzantine, Roman, Hellenistic, Persian and Lydian periods lie one beneath another. Archaeologists have been working at Sardis for nearly 120 years, uncovering artifacts that continue to shed light on the city's long history.

The latest discovery is a 2,500-year-old statue of a young man measuring 2.2 meters (7.2 feet) tall. The statue was reused as spolia in the paving of the city's colonnaded street during the Roman period. It is considered as one of the rare examples of sculpture from its era due to its monumental size, well-preserved condition and remarkable details.

While the ancient city of Sardis continues to attract scholarly interest with new discoveries, it is also among the popular destinations for domestic and international tourists.

According to the Manisa Provincial Directorate of Culture and Tourism, nearly 60,000 people visited the ancient city between January and July.

Aysel Kuzu, an architecture student who toured the ancient city, said she was visiting Sardis for the first time despite living nearby.

"We were fascinated the moment we walked between the columns," Kuzu said. "I wish I had come sooner. It is magnificent, and preserving it is invaluable."

Another visitor, Abdullah Serdar Erceylan, said he brought his daughters to introduce them to history and cultural heritage at an early age.

He said one of his daughters was named Lidya after the ancient Lydian civilization.

"I wanted them to see this beautiful historical place," Erceylan said. "We named one of our daughters Lidya after one of the important civilizations in our history. I think everyone should visit this place. It is one of the rare historical sites that has survived and been preserved to this day."