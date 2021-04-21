Clashes erupted between two armed groups loyal to putschist Gen. Khalifa Haftar in eastern Benghazi's Laithi area, sources stated on Wednesday.

The conflict broke out after an armed group attacked a house belonging to a member of an investigation team called Salem el-Badri, sources on the ground told Daily Sabah.

They pointed out that the clashes took place late Tuesday, leading to local people spending hours in a state of panic and anxiety.

The increasing clashes between militia groups at a time when Haftar’s power is waning verifies this fact, they added.

As Haftar is losing his grip on power with a new interim Government of National Unity (GNU) chosen to lead the North African country, the Russian Wagner group has been stepping up its support to the warlord.

Within this aim, Wagner is planning to send 300 Syrian militia to Benghazi toward the end of April.

Russia has been one of the biggest supporters of the warlord along with France, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) who also backed Haftar’s offensive on the capital Tripoli in 2019.